Zion y Lennox Tap Maria Becerra for Epic Latin Dance Track 'Berlin'

Picture this: It's a summer night and you're going out dancing with friends. You walk into the club and the DJ is playing "Berlin." Everything is right in the world.

On Thursday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video to Puerto Rican duo Zion y Lennox's new collaboration with Argentina's Maria Becerra titled "Berlin."

"Creating new music has been really exciting for us and we absolutely love 'Berlin,' " the duo tells PEOPLE. "We knew right away that we wanted to get Maria on the song and we are glad that she agreed to do it! A few months later we went to Argentina to record the song and it was a fantastic experience, there is so much incredible talent there and the video came out incredible."

The video, directed by Julián Levy, begins with Zion (real name Félix Ortiz,) 40, walking into what appears to be a nightclub structured like a maze with flashing lights. At this point, Becerra, 22, is mysteriously making her way through the club on her own before Lennox (real name Gabriel Pizarro,) 41, makes a smooth entrance for his verse.

The "Otra Vez" singers added their signature flair to the track about searching through major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Berlin and Madrid in hopes of finding a woman after spending one night together.

Becerra on the other hand, utilizing her seductive vocals, responds by singing that what they have is over. So they could keep looking — but if anyone runs into her along the way, pretend they didn't. Ouch.

"Berlin" follows the duo's April release "Brisa," a Caribbean-inspired collaboration with Danny Ocean.

"This is our first release in a year, and we wanted to kick off this new phase of our career with a summer hit that everybody can enjoy. Danny Ocean was the perfect collaborator for this track, and we ultimately want this party song to bring people together," Zion y Lennox said in a press release at the time.

The "Yo Voy" singers are also fresh off the Maluma Land stage, where they performed a series of throwbacks and new songs at AYU Dayclub in Las Vegas last weekend.

After their performance, the duo spoke to PEOPLE about the music festival experience.

"It was amazing," Zion said. "We really like the connection with the public — it's something that's really important. The entire world doesn't have the capacity to connect with the public. We're going on 20 years of success and we've known each other for a really long time."

He continued, "One way or another, Zion and Lennox are always around. Not everybody has the ability to accomplish that, from generation to generation — to get that respect from the next generation and for them to see you as an example and as someone that they want to collaborate with."

Meanwhile, the duo also opened up about stepping outside of their comfort zone and experimenting with new sounds.

"We don't want to compete with anybody. We have a trajectory, a respect in music that's very, very secure. So what are we doing now? Taking risks," said Zion. "Trying out new rhythms and new things. Why? So that it gives us more individuality and a longer career because we can't keep singing only reggaeton with the whole world."

Lennox added, "We have a lot of new things we've recorded, so get ready."