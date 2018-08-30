Zhavia Talks About New Single 'Deep Down' and Teases Future Collaboration with Jessie J

There’s no price tag Zhavia can put on running into her dream collaborator Jessie J while leaving the studio.

And as if the encounter with the "Bang Bang" singer weren’t already enough, the icing on the cake was a sweet and simple compliment that Jessie J paid to the 17-year-old rising star.

“She was really cool,” Zhavia — who released her new single “Deep Down” on Thursday — tells PEOPLE about meeting one of her idols. “She was like, ‘Hey, you’re amazing. I’ve heard about you and I’ve heard your music.'”

Zhavia released her new single "Deep Down" on Thursday. Amber Felix

“She told me she would come by if I was there the next day, but I couldn’t be there,” says Zhavia about a potential collaboration. “We’ll figure something out!”

The singer had her star turn this season as a contestant on FOX’s hit reality television singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom, but Zhavia says music has been pumping through her veins since she was born.

“I grew up in a family surrounded by music — my dad was an R&B singer and my mom was in a metal band — so I was just always around music and it’s just something that came natural to me and something I’ve always wanted to do,” she says.

With her first single “Candlelight” — a ballad written about her struggles with depression — racking up over 9 million YouTube views since its release in late July, Zhavia says she cannot wait to see her fans’ reaction to “Deep Down,” which highlights her “urban and hip-hop” vibes.

“‘Deep Down’ is just about making it in the music industry,” she says about the inspiration behind her new song. “For me, it’s really important to listen to your gut and how you feel inside because that’s what really matters.”

“It’s really easy to get lost in opinions, but always trust yourself and what’s best for you,” she adds.