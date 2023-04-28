Zendaya and Tom Holland Jam Out to 'Confessions Part II' at Usher's Las Vegas Residency

The duo apparently said "Yeah!" to catching the R&B icon at his show on Thursday

By
Published on April 28, 2023 05:10 PM
Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Usher show
Zendaya and Tom Holland, Usher. Photo: getty (2)

Zendaya and Tom Holland were "Caught Up" in a good time on Thursday night at Usher's Las Vegas residency!

The duo attended My Way The Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live to cap off the week — with Zendaya, 26, sharing a sweet clip of the pair to celebrate on social media.

"When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this," she captioned the video, which is no longer viewable on her Instagram Story. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert."

During the footage, Zendaya can be seen singing along to Usher's 2004 smash "Confessions Part II," as Holland, 26, can be seen jamming out himself in the background.

In the clip, Zendaya wears a pair of hoop earrings and glasses as Holland goes for more of an incognito look in a green hoodie.

"Zendaya is in the house, ladies and gentlemen," Usher, 44, said to the crowd, shouting out their date night in another clip. "Tom Holland is in the house, ladies and gentlemen."

The show marked just one of many during Usher's ongoing Vegas residency — initially launched to celebrate 25 years of his breakthrough sophomore LP My Way.

And Zendaya isn't alone in attending the show, as several other stars have dropped in to listen to Usher's classic discography as he skates and shines on stage in Vegas, including Kim Kardashian.

Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Marcus Ingram/Getty

As previously reported, Kardashian had originally hoped to spend her 42nd birthday, enjoying Usher's Las Vegas residency show in October, but dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time. But since then, she's seen the "Superstar."

In April, the reality star and mogul posted images and videos of the performance to her Instagram Story, including several videos where the singer was joined onstage by Teyana Taylor for a performance of "Bad Girl."

But for Kardashian, the best moment of the night came when Usher, during a performance of "Superstar," paused to give her a shoutout. "What up Kim, you made it," he said.

"Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," she wrote on Instagram after the gig.

In October, Kardashian previously detailed the unfortunate circumstances that kept her from the show, as well as a luxe dinner at Vegas' Carbone: "The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening, and we are heading back home," the SKIMS mogul explained.

