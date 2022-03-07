Zendaya Thanks Fans for Supporting 'Tiny' Return to Music with Euphoria Songs, Addresses Singing Career

The 25-year-old actress lends vocals for the soundtrack of her hit HBO series Euphoria

Zendaya is feeling grateful as fans praise her music featured in the Euphoria soundtrack.

Last Friday, the 25-year-old actress thanked those who have supported her "tiny dip" back into the music industry after lending vocals for two songs featured in season 2 of the hit HBO series.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3," she wrote.

The heartfelt message comes after the release of "I'm Tired," a gospel-inspired duet Zendaya sings with Euphoria's score composer, Labrinth. The song hit all major streaming platforms on Feb. 27 after it was featured in the season 2 finale.

Fans of the show first got a snippet of the track in episode 4 during an emotional scene where Zendaya's character Rue envisions herself in a church, sharing an embrace with Labrinth as he sings the song. The remainder of the track, including Zendaya's verse, was heard at the end of the season finale as Rue reaches a moment of peace in her sobriety journey.

Zendaya's vocals were also showcased in costar Dominic Fike's "Elliot's Song," which she wrote for season 2 with Labrinth, as well as "All For Us," which she sang in the season 1 finale during a cinematic dance performance.

While her career has been centered around acting, Zendaya's vocal abilities have been present since the beginning.

Along with singing on Kidz Bop and her Disney Channel shows Shake It Up! And K.C. Undercover, Zendaya released her first self-titled album in 2013, later having breakout songs "Replay" and "Something New" before stepping away from music.

Though her recent tweet didn't explain the "number of reasons" for stepping away from music, the multi-hyphenate star told Issa Rae during "A Sip" interview last year that she "stepped away from music on purpose because of bad contracts."

"I think when you're a music artist, you just kind of have to be — it's your face all the time," Zendaya said. "It's you. And so that's another thing that kind of scared me about music, is like not really being able to have as much of a life."

Additionally, she told Paper magazine in 2019 that the music industry "sucks you dry a little bit."