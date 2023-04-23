Zendaya Surprises Fans During Labrinth's Coachella Set — Her First Live Performance in Over 7 Years

The star performed the final two songs of Labrinth's set at the music festival — "I'm Tired" and "All for Us"

Nicholas Rice
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Zendaya is taking Coachella by storm!

The actress and musician, 26, made a surprise return to the stage on Saturday as she joined Labrinth's set at the annual music festival in Indio, California.

Marking her first live performance in over seven years, Zendaya performed the final two songs of his set — "I'm Tired" and "All for Us," the latter of which was written for her HBO series, Euphoria.

For the appearance, Zendaya sported a pink dress that featured a corset bodice and a white tank top underneath, which she paired with silver hoop earrings, a ring and thigh-high black boots.

Sia also showed up as a surprise guest during Labrinth's set to perform their LSD (Labrinth-Sia-Diplo) collaboration, "Thunderclouds." The musician previously brought Billie Eilish to join him on stage last weekend.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya (R) performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

After her Coachella performance, Zendaya wrote that she "cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night" in an Instagram Story post.

"Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again," she continued. "And to the crowd tonight … Wow. My heart is full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, [it] made my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."

Hours later, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared a video of herself once again expressing her thanks to fans and Labrinth.

"I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night," Zendaya said. "Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute. … I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything but you guys. I don't know what happened, I don't know what I sounded like, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna have fun.' It was so special and everyone was singing along and it was so cool."

Zendaya — who has prioritized acting projects in recent years — opened up in a tweet last March about why she stepped away from pursuing a music career after the release of "I'm Tired."

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it," she tweeted at the time. "The kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me."

Zendaya echoed similar sentiments to Andrew Garfield during a June 2022 interview for Variety, telling the actor, "I was talking to Sam [Levinson, the Euphoria creator] about it earlier. I was like, I don't know if I could be a pop star."

"It's because as an actress, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really enjoy. And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it," she continued. "Whereas in other ways and other means, it's all you all the time. I like the idea that someone else, namely [my Euphoria character] Rue, can take on these things. I walked away from music a long time ago, for various reasons."

Coachella is taking place over two weekends, from April 14 to 16, and April 21 to 23.

