Zendaya, Keith Richards, Joan Jett and More Pay Tribute to Late Ronnie Spector: 'She Leaves a Huge Gap'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died at age 78 on Wednesday after "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement

Ronnie Spector famously did a cover of "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," but Hollywood isn't ready to say goodbye to the star after her death.

Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield on Wednesday following "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement. She was 78.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," her family said. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

Spector indeed left a huge mark on those who knew and worked with her, and many of her fellow musicians spoke out about her legacy following the news of her death.

"Our dear friend Ronnie Spector has passed," Joan Jett wrote on Twitter. "She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible."

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, who developed a close friendship with Spector after going on tour with the Ronnettes in 1964, called her death "so sad."

"Ronnie was a very dear friend and she leaves a huge gap," he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of them together in 2000. "How I'm going to miss that infectious laugh and that great voice! My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys said that Spector's death left him speechless.

"I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don't know what to say," he wrote on Twitter. "I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie's music and spirit will live forever. Love & Mercy, Brian."

In his tweet, Wilson, who estimated in an interview with The New York Times in 2013 that he'd listened to the Ronettes' "Be My Baby" more than 1,000 times, included a video of him and Spector spending time together in 2002 before one of Wilson's concerts.

In the video, Spector talks about Wilson's 1964 song "Don't Worry Baby," which he had written as a response to "Be My Baby."

"You wrote 'Don't Worry Baby' right after 'Be My Baby.' That song was supposed to be for me, and Phil didn't write it, so he said, 'No way,'" Spector said to Wilson, referencing her late ex-husband Phil Spector. "But I said, 'It's such a great f—ing song!'"

After Spector broke out singing a verse of "Don't Worry Baby," Wilson said, "Your voice is so special I can't even believe it."

Wilson's fellow Beach Boy Alan Jardine wrote on Twitter that he was "so sad to hear about Ronnie."

Billy Joel wrote of Spector — who covered his song "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band in 1977 — on Twitter: "The great Ronnie Spector has died. So many faces in and out of my life…. We mourn her passing."

Steve Van Zandt of the E Street Band also paid tribute to Spector on Twitter, writing, "RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family."

Van Zandt's tweet references a time when Springsteen was embroiled in a lawsuit with his ex-manager, Mike Appel, in 1977 and couldn't afford to pay the members of his E Street Band. As a solution, Van Zandt said that Spector — who had worked with him the previous year on Southside Johnny's debut, I Don't Wanna Go Home — should temporarily front them.

"We all fell in love with that voice," Van Zandt told Rolling Stone. "That combination of innocence and a little bit of sensuality and sexuality."

Rather than a written tribute, the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan honored Spector by posting a video of himself covering the Ronettes' "Baby, I Love You" to Twitter.

Questlove wrote on Twitter that Spector was simply a "legend."

Susanna Hoffs of '80s rock band the Bangles shared an image of Spector to Twitter and wrote, "Peace and Love, Ronnie Spector."

Diane Warren wrote on Twitter that she and Spector were "just texting recently."

"This is so f—ed up," she wrote. "THE VOICE Of a million teenage dreams including mine. Sing in power forever dear Ronnie."

RELATED: Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Warren concluded her message by thanking Spector for singing on her and Desmond Child's song "Love on a Rooftop." "We were honored," she wrote.

Beyond the music industry, actor Elijah Wood honored Spector, writing on Twitter, "Farewell, legend and music icon Ronnie Spector. I imagine Be My Baby will play on repeat across the globe today."

Zendaya, who is set to play Spector in an upcoming biopic, wrote on Instagram that the news of Spector's death "breaks my heart."

"To speak about her as if she's not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life," she wrote. "There's not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

"Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours," she continued. "Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast."

"I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share," she concluded. "You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud."