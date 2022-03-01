Zendaya and Labrinth teamed up for a gospel-inspired song, "I'm Tired," which was featured in season 2 of Euphoria

Zendaya and Labrinth Release 'I'm Tired' from Euphoria Finale as She Praises Artist on Instagram

Zendaya is back with another hit track, thanks again to Euphoria.

Following the season 2 finale of the hit HBO series, the 25-year-old actress and the show's score composer, Labrinth, released the full-length version of their song "I'm Tired."

"Hey Lord, you know I'm fighting / Hey Lord, you know, I'll find it," Zendaya sings in their gospel-inspired duet. "I don't know when or how today / Hey Lord, I'm on my way."

Fans of the show first got a snippet of the track in episode 4 during an emotional scene where Zendaya's character Rue envisions herself in a church, sharing an embrace with Labrinth as he sings the song.

The remainder of the track, including Zendaya's verse, was heard at the end of the season finale as Rue reaches a moment of peace in her sobriety journey.

Labrinth & Zendaya - I'm Tired (From “Euphoria” An HBO Original Series – Lyric Video) Credit: Labrinth/Youtube

On Monday, Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes clip while recording "I'm Tired" in the studio with Labrinth, praising the musician for their collaborative work.

"Thank you bro for allowing me to write, create and share space with you on this very special song. I learn so much from you every time we work. Excited for what's to come," the actress wrote on her Instagram Story.

Labrinth; Zendaya Credit: Zendaya Instagram

Labrinth also teased the collab on his Instagram last month, sharing a muted video of himself and Zendaya nodding their heads in the studio.

"In her own words 'we got something even better for y'all, that was just a taste' @zendaya," he captioned the video.

The pair first worked together for the season 1 finale track, "All For Us," where Zendaya sang in a cinematic dance performance. "I'm Tired" and "All For Us" are both available on all major streaming services.

The season 2 finale also featured music from new cast member Dominic Fike, who sang "Little Star," which was written by Zendaya and Labrinth. Following the episode, Labrinth opened up about his and Zendaya's creative process during HBO's "Enter Euphoria" featurette.

"Me and Zendaya were actually sitting in each other's spiritual energy and space, and we're getting to inspire each other to make something fresh," Labrinth said.

"The cast are not just acting, they're part of the music now," he added. "And I think that makes it even more special."