Zedd Fires Back at Matthew Koma's Allegations Calling Him 'Toxic' and 'Self-Serving'

Zedd is breaking his silence about Matthew Koma’s claims against him and the reasons why they no longer collaborate.

The pair, who co-wrote 2012’s “Clarity” which won a Grammy Award for best dance recording, sparred on social media last week with exchanges regarding their past songwriting as Koma alleged that Zedd took credit for lyrics that he sang and wrote. (Koma and Zedd also worked together on 2012’s “Spectrum,” 2014’s “Find You” and 2015’s “Addicted to a Memory.”)

It all started on Tuesday when Zedd, 29, tweeted, “SPECTRUM CAME OUT 7 YEARS AGO AND CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER” to which Koma, who was not mentioned by Zedd in the tweet for co-writing and singing the track, simply replied: “lol you’re welcome.”

The following day, Koma, 32, shared a lengthy statement on Twitter and Instagram to tell his side of the story, calling Zedd “so toxic and self-serving.”

Tim Boyles/Getty

“In response to years of: ‘What happened with you & Zedd.’ I want to finally be transparent about this. it’s a really sad truth because I’m extremely proud of the work he and I did together,” Koma wrote. “Unfortunately my good feelings toward those songs have all but disappeared as they were experienced alongside someone so toxic and self serving that it occupied the space where any happiness could exist.”

On their song “Clarity,” Koma explained, “I had to talk him out of keeping my voice on Clarity pitched up, because it sounded like a remix. I encouraged him to find a female singer who could really nail it,” referring to British singer Louisa Rose Allen, known professionally as Foxes.

“He won a Grammy for it — I wasn’t invited,” Koma added.

Then on Friday, Zedd responded to Koma’s post, both on Twitter and Instagram, commenting: “Matt, I am sorry you feel this way. I don’t feel the same, nor do I agree with your description of our history together. I supported you in every single area I had control over as I do with any and all of my collaborators. I will forever be grateful to you and your contributions to my career. I continue to wish you all the best.”

Days later, on Sunday, the EDM DJ shared a lengthy response of his own on Twitter, titled, “For Matthew and my fans.”

“I just wanted to let my fans know my side of the story. I have given Matt songwriting credit for every topline he has written,” he said.

“What hurts the most is that Matt feels underappreciated and treated unfairly while I have countless times mentioned him (or) his name, while we’ve done promo together, performed our songs live together and I thought I was being supportive,” Zedd continued.

“Anywhere you look, you will see Matt credited for his work. I wish he would have just let me know in person what he was feeling,” he said. “I never want anyone I work with to be unhappy. I treat everyone I work with love and respect and it hurts me to see someone feeling differently after seven years.”

Ultimately, Zedd hopes one day he and Koma will be able to be on better terms. “What I told Matt doesn’t change — I am incredibly proud of our work together and I continue to wish him nothing but the best,” he concluded, adding, “Hopefully one day we can sit down together again as friends.”

For Matthew & My Fans pic.twitter.com/CsN3GmmvN3 — Zedd (@Zedd) June 10, 2019

Hilary Duff, who is Koma’s fiancée and mother of his daughter Banks, spoke out amidst the men’s back-and-forth. In support of Koma, the Younger actress commented on his post, writing: “This is so important for people who love the music to know. Writers are taken advantage of, ignored, and mistreated. Proud of you for finally speaking up.”