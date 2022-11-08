Zayn Malik Urges British PM to Give Poor Kids Free School Meals: 'I Know What That Shame Feels Like'

800,000 children in England do not get free school meals despite living in poverty, Zayn Malik wrote in an open letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 03:55 PM
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Zayn Malik is using his platform for good.

The British singer wrote an open letter to the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, asking the newly appointed head of state to ensure that his upcoming budget includes free school meals for all children on Universal Credit (which, in the U.K., is a monthly government payment to help with living costs).

Malik, 29, relied on free school lunches while growing up in inner-city Bradford, West Yorkshire, and wrote in his note that he wants Sunak's help in making it so that "no child living in poverty misses out on a hot nutritious meal at school especially since that school meal may be the only hot meal they receive all day."

The One Direction alum continued with statistics that emphasized the dire situation facing hundreds of thousands of British children: in September, 4 million kids experienced food poverty, and there are also 800,000 children who do not qualify for free school meals despite living in poverty, he wrote.

"These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can't afford to buy lunch," he wrote. "They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health."

Malik, whose Instagram post sharing the letter amassed more than 2 million likes, also explained that the cause was personal, as he knows "what that shame feels like," having been the recipient of free school meals growing up.

"I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity," he wrote. "My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

RELATED VIDEO: Hero Veterans Are Stepping Up to Feed Fellow Vets Suffering from Food Insecurity: 'It's Personal'

The musician—who welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid—said he hopes the government "does what's right and makes the changes that are needed," as he believes child hunger is "not inevitable," and transcends politics.

"No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt," he wrote. "Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling. These pressures will only get worse as food and energy prices keep rising."

Sunak will announce the details of the government's fiscal statement on Nov. 17.

Food insecurity has become a hot-button issue in the United States in recent years, and in August, California became the country's first state to offer free school meals to all public school students. About 1 in 6 six children in the U.S. experienced food security in 2021, according to Feeding America.

Related Articles
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception For Heads Of State on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Tonight's state reception is for Heads of State and visiting overseas guests who will attend tomorrow's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. She is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Jennifer "Jenn" Carson 40, of Moreno Valley, daughter of convicted serial killer Michael Bear Carson, holding a 1975 photo of her with her father at the Shadow Mountain Park
Serial Killers' Kids who Turned in Their Parents — or Spoke Out About Growing Up with Them
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin Jay Fun Foundation
After Winning 2 Super Bowls Together, Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin Tackle Childhood Cancer and Hunger
How Writing a Viral Hit Helped Noah Kahan Restore His 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired His New Album
How Writing a Viral Hit Restored Noah Kahan's 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired New Album 'Stick Season'
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May attends the Henley Festival on July 07, 2022 in Henley-on-Thames, England.
Theresa May Spotted Dancing at Music Festival After Boris Johnson Announces Resignation
Footballer Marcus Rashford is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge
Marcus Rashford Receives MBE from Prince William for School Meal Program to End Child Hunger
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits Sam Sharpe Square February 20, 2002 while on a visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica.
How I Feel About Queen Elizabeth's Death as a Black Briton and the Child of Caribbean Immigrants
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson Survives Vote to Oust Him as British Prime Minister, but His Political Future Remains Uncertain
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline