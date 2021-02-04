Zayn Malik Will Let Fans Watch Him 'Dream' on Instagram Live: 'I Love a Good Science Project'

"It's supposed to make you wake up feeling refreshed so we're going to give that a go and see if it works!" he said in an Instagram video

Zzzayn Malik?

On Saturday, fans will get a chance to watch Zayn Malik sleep as he begins to dream, thanks to a dream stimulus video created by a doctor at Harvard in partnership with beer brand Coors.

With the coronavirus pandemic, people worldwide have reported having stressful and bizarre "quarandreams," and while people can't control what they dream, Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist from Harvard partnered with the beer company on a project to curate a "soundscape" to influence the sleep cycle and induce a relaxing dream.

"When Coors asked me if they could induce a refreshing dream while I sleep for you all to watch on Instagram Live, I thought...well that IS very strange," Malik, 28, said in a press release. "So of course, I said yes."

"It's been a minute since I've had a good night's sleep, so let's see if it works," the new father added. "I love a good science project."

Those interested can visit coorsbiggamedream.com to experience the soundscape themselves. Relaxing, almost-psychedelic sounds play in the background to relax the viewer and influence their dream.