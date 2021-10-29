Zayn Malik's Sister Waliyha Says He's 'Loved by Us All' Following Alleged Yolanda Hadid Altercation

Zayn Malik's family is sticking by his side amid turmoil involving his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda.

The singer's sister Waliyha Malik offered her support for her older sibling on her Instagram Story, after Malik, 28, was involved in a fight with Yolanda, although he denied ever hitting his ex's mother.

Atop a photo of a quote that read, "Family. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all," Waliyha wrote: "All we need. @zayn you are so loved by us all."

She also shared a quote that declared "karma comes after everyone eventually."

"You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve," the quote read.

Waliyha Malik and Zayn Malik Credit: Waliyha Malik/Instagram

Waliyha later shared another post about powering through situations that test you, as well as a quote from her brother's 2016 memoir Zayn, to which she added three red hearts.

"I was always brought up to respect women," the quote read. "Both my parents instilled that in me, and in my experience women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life."

The supportive posts come amid personal strife for Malik, who pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment following a Sept. 29 incident in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Though the "Pillowtalk" singer has "adamantly den[ied] striking" Yolanda, he allegedly hurled a series of insults and "continuous cursing" her way, including telling her to "stay away from [his] f—ing daughter." He and Gigi, 26, who split about a month ago, according to multiple sources, share 13-month-old daughter Khai.

A friend of the former One Direction member told PEOPLE that Malik has insisted he never hit Yolanda, and the fight began when "she came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and he was taking care of Khai … That led to an argument."

While a family friend close to Gigi told PEOPLE that Yolanda "has had some issues with Zayn" and believes "he could treat Gigi better," a Malik source told PEOPLE that despite the breakup, the former couple is "not fighting."

"It was a super toxic relationship," said a Malik friend.

"Zayn's an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so," the source said. "They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her."

Malik alluded to the incident in a statement shared to Twitter Tuesday, writing that he wanted to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Malik was referencing Yolanda in the statement.

Shortly after, a rep for Gigi told PEOPLE in a statement that the star "is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."