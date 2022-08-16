Zayn Malik Sings Nostalgic A Cappella Cover of One Direction's 'Night Changes' on Instagram

Zayn Malik's got One Direction on the brain!

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared a video of himself performing an a cappella cover of One Direction's 2014 hit "Night Changes" — just over two months after he posted a video singing the group's "You and I," released the same year.

In the black and white clip, Malik dons a black tank top, overalls, chain necklace and headband as he sits at a table in front of two windows and a stone wall. Filmed in selfie mode, he croons the X Factor-formed boy band's Four single, which was Malik's last with One Direction before departing the group in 2015.

"Everything that you've ever dreamed of / Disappearing when you wake up / But there's nothing to be afraid of / Even when the night changes / It will never change me and you," Malik sings in the Instagram video.

Released as the second single from 2014's Four, "Night Changes" was co-written by all of One Direction — Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — as well as Jamie Scott, Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, with the latter three handling the song's production. "Night Changes" peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 7 in the band's native UK.

In June, Malik caught fans off-guard by posting a brief cover of One Direction's "You and I" to Instagram featuring his listener-favorite high note. The clip arrived days after Payne, 28, spoke publicly about his turbulent relationship with the "Pillowtalk" performer during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

After a brief discussion of Malik's alleged September 2021 physical altercation with then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda, Payne told the podcast host, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."

Days after the podcast aired and gained attention, Payne clarified his feelings toward Malik in a series of tweets.

"Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when it's your family it's hard to let it slide," began Payne's post. ​​"They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have."

"I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side," he continued. "That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

In May, Styles, 28, spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the bond shared between the One Direction bandmates.

"I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it," he shared. "Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, 'Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.'"

"And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together," Styles added. "And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."