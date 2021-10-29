The singer, who denied the shoving claims, must serve 360 days of probation and complete both an anger management course and domestic violence program, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment Charges After Allegedly Shoving Yolanda Hadid During Fight

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to multiple charges of harassment against both his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Malik, 28, was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on Sept. 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the documents say.

The former One Direction singer also allegedly hurled a series of insults and "continuous cursing" at Yolanda, 57, including telling her to "stay away from [his] f—ing daughter."

Malik and Gigi, 26, who sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE have broken up, are parents to daughter Khai, 13 months.

In a statement to TMZ, Malik denied claims that he had struck Yolanda, saying, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Reps for Yolanda and Malik have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Still, a source tells PEOPLE that while the singer "didn't slap Yolanda," he did place her in "an aggressive hold."

"Yolanda cannot stand him," the source says.

Malik was also charged with harassment against his supermodel ex, with the court documents claiming that he told her to "Strap on some f—ing balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house" in a conversation a source previously told PEOPLE was over the phone while Gigi was away for work.

The "Pillowtalk" singer faced an additional charge against John McMahon, whom he attempted to "physically engage in a fight…while continually cursing at him," the documents say. McMahon is a security guard who was on hand Sept. 29, according to TMZ.

Malik has pleaded no contest to the charges, though his plea was entered as a guilty plea, according to the documents.

The "Like I Would" singer is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts, resulting in 360 total days of probation. Malik must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, and is barred from having contact with Yolanda or McMahon.

His probation will end if he goes six months without any violations.

Amid the dispute, a Malik source tells PEOPLE he is focused on Khai.

"Zayn's an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so. They are not fighting," the Malik source says. "They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her."

The incident was first brought to the attention of the public in a statement Malik shared to Twitter on Thursday, in which he said he wanted to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Malik was referencing Yolanda in the statement.