Zayn Malik Isn't in Touch with One Direction Bandmates: 'The Relationships Had Broken Apart'

Despite five years of touring and recording albums with One Direction, Zayn Malik isn’t in touch with any of his former bandmates.

In the December issue of British Vogue, the 25-year-old singer revealed that his relationships with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan weren’t always what they seemed and that their grueling schedules took a toll.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“We went from theaters, to arenas, to stadiums — there was never any sort of bridge between,” Malik said. “Just boom, boom, boom. I guess that kind of progression to any mind — but especially when you’re 17, 18 — it kind of affects you a little bit. People take it different ways — especially when there are five different personalities. The relationships had broken apart.”

Zayn Malik Scott Trindle

Malik also admitted that he hadn’t made a single friend before he quit the band in March 2015 to pursue his own solo career.

“I have always been a bit like that, though — always a bit of an island,” he said. “I don’t like to confer with too many people.”

RELATED: Are the One Direction Boys Even Still Friends? The Truth — In Their Own Words

After Malik’s departure, the rest of One Direction continued as a quartet until announcing that they would be embarking on an indefinite hiatus in March 2016. Though Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Payne have kept in sporadic touch throughout the years while pursuing solo projects of their own, Malik said he hasn’t spoken to any of his former bandmates in a “long time.”

“That’s just the way it is,” he said. “There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left.”

After a pause, Malik continued, “Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected.”

Zayn Malik Scott Trindle

Malik has been open in the past about how he and Styles barely spoke while in the band together and even though he was friendly enough with the other guys, he said, “People move on, people grow apart, people grow up.”

While he may not have friends in his former bandmates, Malik does say “everything is great” with his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid. Though the two briefly split in March after more than two years together, they have since rekindled their romance.

“She’s super-organized, and I’m really not,” Malik said of Hadid, 23. “It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”

RELATED: Zayn Malik ‘Thanks God’ Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Handles Their Schedule: ‘She’s Really Organized … I’m Really Not’

The December issue of British Vogue marks the first anniversary of Edward Enninful’s editorship at the publication and features 4 celebratory covers which feature Adut Akech, Stella Tennant, Saffron Vadher and Primrose Archer.

British Vogue Scott Trindle

Malik’s full feature can be read in the issue hitting newsstands Nov. 9.