Back Together? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Spotted Walking Arm-in-Arm in New York City

Have Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid gotten back together?

The pair — who dated for several years on-and-off before splitting last January — was spotted walking arm-in-arm on Saturday night in New York City.

Malik, who turns 27 on Sunday, and Hadid, 24, looked happy as they were photographed heading back to her apartment following a family dinner that was also attended by the supermodel’s sister, Bella Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi wore a green double-piece suit with a white turtle neck, and white tennis shoes for the outing. Malik, meanwhile, opted for a multicolored coat, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Bella, 23, shared an Instagram post from the night out, which featured a photo of the two sisters beside Yolanda blowing out candles on her birthday cake. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned 56 on Saturday, one day before Malik’s birthday.

“Our capricorn,” she captioned the post. “Happy birthday to day the angel that is my mother. I can’t express how lucky I feel to be your daughter. thank you for all that you are, you make me so proud every single day ! my forever bff.”

Malik and Gigi first started dating in November 2015. After a brief split in March 2018, the pair revealed their rekindled romance on social media. But nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.

In December 2019, Gigi posted on Instagram about cooking with Malik’s mom’s recipe, which his mom then reposted on her own Instagram Story.

Prior to Hadid and Malik seemingly rekindling their romance, the model was spotted out with The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later that same month, they were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer.

But the funeral was also the last time Cameron and Gigi were seen in public together. In an interview with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in late October, Cameron confirmed he and the supermodel parted ways this fall.

“Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” Cameron said. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”