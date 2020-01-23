Zayn Malik Reportedly Donates More Than $13,000 to 5-Year-Old Girl in Need of Cancer Treatment

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik appears to have helped a 5-year-old Lancashire, England, girl named Caitlin who is battling cancer.

On Tuesday, £10,000 (which is the equivalent of $13,140.65) was mysteriously donated to a GoFundMe page set up by Caitlin’s mother, Helen Robinson, under the former One Direction singer’s name. In the description of the page, Robinson wrote that funds raised through GoFundMe will go towards sending Caitlin — who is battling high-risk neuroblastoma (a very rare type of cancerous tumor that almost always affects children) — to Barcelona, Spain, for a “life saving treatment.”

“My daughter caitlin got diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has under gone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mibg [metaiodobenzylguanidine] therapy none of them has worked,” Robinson wrote. “I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life saving treatment which is not avaliable [sic] in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter.”

Robinson seemingly confirmed the 27-year-old musician’s donation to be true on her Facebook page, where she wrote, “Omg ZAYN MALIK DONATED TEN GRAND.”

In an interview with local Lancashire outlet LancsLive, Robinson said she was shocked to see Malik’s name under the donations considering she has had no direct contact with him.

“Caitlin’s story has gone international so I don’t know if he’s seen it,” she said. “We’ve had another donation of £500 from a woman called Taryn, a lawyer from the United States, so lots of people are seeing it.”

“I woke up this morning to see my baby and I thought, ‘I might as well check the page,’ as we were £10 away from £2,000,” she continued. “And then I checked it was more than £12,000; I just could not believe what I was seeing. I want to thank Zayn Malik so much, but I don’t know how to get hold of him. I am so grateful to him.”

Malik’s apparent donation brought the total money raised for Caitlin to £14,468 of its £150,000 goal as of publishing time.

A rep for Malik did not immediately return request for comment.

RELATED: Back Together? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Spotted Walking Arm-in-Arm in New York City

The news comes amid rumors that Malik is back together with model Gigi Hadid, whom he has dated on-and-off for several years. On Jan. 11, the pair was spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Malik and Hadid, 24, first started dating in November 2015. After a brief split in March 2018, the pair revealed their rekindled romance on social media. But nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.

In December 2019, Hadid posted on Instagram about cooking with Malik’s mom’s recipe, which his mom then reposted on her own Instagram Story.