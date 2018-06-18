Zayn Malik Doesn't 'Need to Put a Label' on His Relationship with Gigi Hadid: 'We're Adults'

Zayn Malik is opening up about his on-again, off-again relationship with Gigi Hadid.

“We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” the singer, 25, said in the cover story for GQ’s July edition.

Although the pair broke up after nearly two years together in March, they were spotted making out on the streets of New York City in May, sparking reconciliation rumors. The pair added fuel to the fire when earlier this month, Hadid shared a photograph of the pair cuddling up together on her Instagram Story.

“After party like making it rain with Pokémon cards,” the 23-year-old model captioned the snap, adding cartoon characters — and a small yellow heart — to the photo.

While Malik doesn’t seem keen to define their relationship, he has nothing but kind words to say about Hadid.

Explaining how he had a “very negative outlook on things,” following the release of his debut solo album,” he said the 23-year-old model has “helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

Malik also added that while he’s been working on his new album, she’s been providing him with plenty of support —especially with organization. After sharing that she was good with “dates,” he joked that “she doesn’t handle my finances yet.”

“We’ll get to that eventually,” he remarked.

Malik also revealed that both he and Hadid have a horse together, which they’ve named “Cool.”

The horse likely lives in the farm he recently bought in rural Pennsylvania, which he says Hadid sometimes visits.

The young couple confirmed their split in individual statements posted to Twitter back in March.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Hadid told fans in her own comments, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

The model seemed to keep things open-ended, ending her statement, “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”

In a recent interview during On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the former One Direction member revealed his new single, “Let Me,” was inspired by his relationship with Hadid.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” he said, adding the song was written “about seven or eight months ago.”

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he added about their split. “Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”