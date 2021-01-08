Zayn Malik Debuts New Single 'Vibez' Ahead of Third Album: 'Don't Keep Me Waiting'

The singer says Nobody Is Listening is out next Friday, Jan. 15

Don't keep Zayn Malik waiting.

The former One Direction member, 27, released a new solo single titled "Vibez" on Friday leading up to the debut of his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening. "Don't keep me waiting," sings Malik on the track, "I've been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for you."

"You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it's movin' too fast, we go slower," he continues.

Posting a teaser for the song on Instagram, Malik revealed that Nobody Is Listening is out next Friday, Jan. 15. Back in September, the singer released a music video for his song, "Better," and his most recent album was 2018's Icarus Falls.

In addition to new music, the singer is also celebrating becoming a new dad. Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in September. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on social media at the time.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."