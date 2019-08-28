Zara Larsson Reveals She's 'Single Right Now' After Rumors of Split from Long-Term Boyfriend

Zara Larsson is single and ready to mingle.

On Tuesday’s episode of PEOPLE Now, the 21-year-old singer confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she is “single right now,” after rumors that she had split with her long-term boyfriend Brian Whittaker.

When asked if she had time for romance in her life, Larsson replied, “At the moment, no.”

“I just don’t have it,” she continued. “It’s fine, because I am single right now, and I’m excited about that because I’m young, I’m cute and I’m out here and I have to live my life. I haven’t been single since I was 14.”

Of her new single life, Larsson said, “I’m very busy, so I don’t really live it out.”

“But it’s just nice to know that you don’t have — because a relationship, just like friendships and with families and all your relationships in life, you gotta work on it and you gotta put time into it and you gotta nurture it and all of that,” she added. “It takes a lot of energy.”

Rumors that Larsson had broken things off with Whittaker began after she hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards solo on Monday night. The pair does not currently follow each other on Instagram.

Telling PEOPLE about her new song “All the Time,” Larsson said, “It’s really about missing someone, you can’t get him out of your head, ‘What are you doing in New York, you should be with me.'”

The Swedish musician had been dating Whittaker for over two years, according to a June Instagram post that celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“2 years with this special bean. I love you 🥂,” the musician captioned the post, which featured a selfie of the former couple.

Earlier this year, Larsson apologized to YouTuber James Charles after she accused him of direct messaging her boyfriend to flirt as allegations of Charles’ predatory behavior came to light in a YouTube video from Tati Westbrook.

“I’m cackling cause he hit up my boyfriend in the dms several times knowing damn well he’s straight,” Larsson said in a now-deleted tweet. Shortly after, the singer backtracked and said Charles actually didn’t message her former boyfriend multiple times, “only one dm and some comments under pictures,” she said.

Larsson apologized publicly for her comments after Charles cleared up the allegations in his own video.

“I always try my best to learn and apologize if I’m wrong. I’m sorry @jamescharles for getting involved before I actually knew the truth and for the anxiety you must have felt about everything,” she tweeted, as Charles responded, “thank you for apologizing angel, it’s alright 💞 all love from me!”

