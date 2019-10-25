Zane Lowe Launches New Apple Music Show New Music Daily on Beats 1 Radio

Image zoom Zane Lowe Courtesy Apple Music

The Apple Music empire continues to expand.

On Friday, the streaming platform launched a new Beats 1 radio show, New Music Daily hosted by Zane Lowe.

Based on the popular Apple Music playlist, New Music Daily will broadcast a new episode every Friday at 12 p.m. ET and will feature celebrity guests — from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to Chris Martin — as well as commentary from Lowe, 46, and various industry insiders.

Ahead of the new show’s launch, PEOPLE caught up with Lowe about the year in music.

Tell me about the show. What can we expect?

Our New Music Daily playlist was built in the image of the artist and the fan. Music is constant and it’s in the hands of the artists now. Artists don’t want to wait anymore, and we wanted a really big playlist that reflected that sentiment and could do it quickly. I’ll be in the studio with artists and I ask when they’re putting something out and they’ll say, “I don’t know, in an hour?” We’ve been clearing that space for artists for years, and with New Music Daily as a live show we’ll continue to event-ize music, bringing an audience around shared listening moments, and reflecting the way artists want to release music on their own terms.

You already have some interviews with artists banked. Are we going to be hearing about their new music, or what they’re listening to as well?

It goes way further than just their music. Every conversation I have with any artist comes from a place of curiosity. It comes from being a human first and giving them the space to express what’s important to them. New Music Daily as a live show will be a reflection of life.

Let’s talk about one of your first guests, Taylor Swift. How do you think she’s continuing to shake up the industry?

This is the album [Lover] where the balance between her abilities as a songwriter and ambitions as a pop star have found a perfect balance. “Lover” is one of the best songs she’s ever written, if not the best. She’s further cemented her place in the world as one of the great songwriters and one of the world’s greatest pop stars.

What new music are you looking forward to this year yet, and heading into 2020?

If rumors are to be believed, 2020 is going to start very strong. We know some of the world’s biggest artists are creating right now, so expect a flurry of activity from the world’s headliners. Equally, I’m always going to watch new journeys start and careers grow. I’m looking forward to watching artists like Celeste, Dominic Fike, Burna Boy, Kenny Mason and so many others really break through and achieve the kind of success that their peers have done in the last several years. It’s going to become more and more common for artists to reach levels of popularity and success like Juice WRLD, Billie Eilish and Khalid have done since Apple Music launched. These are artists who have found their audiences very fast, because they can now.

In your opinion, what were the most important songs and albums of 2019?

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Bon Iver and many others have all released amazing albums and projects this year, but there’s no question that when people look back on 2019 in relation to one name it will be Billie Eilish.

Which emerging artist have we been sleeping on for too long?

I don’t think people are fully aware of how big Dominic Fike is going to be. I think in 2020 he will start to connect with a lot of people. His music is too good, his energy is too strong, and people will soon recognize what his fans already know.