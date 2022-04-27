Here's everything to know about the 25-year-old DJ and record label founder

Who Is Zack Bia? All About the DJ Who Has Recently Been Linked to Olivia Rodrigo

Zack Bia is popping up everywhere lately.

Most recently, the 25-year-old DJ and record label founder, whose full name is Zack Bialobos, has been linked to Olivia Rodrigo.

Though the two have yet to address the status of their relationship, this isn't the first time Bia has been linked to a big name.

In addition to previously dating Madison Beer, Bia has a pretty high-profile friend group thanks to his career in music and the nightclub industry.

From his New York upbringing to his famous friends, here's everything to know about Zack Bia.

He runs in some famous circles

The two first posted a photo together in 2017, and since then, Bia has made many appearances with the rapper, including cameoing in his music video for "Money in the Grave" and getting name-dropped in Drake's verse on French Montana's "No Stylist."

He's been romantically linked to some big names

In addition to being friends with stars including Drake and Sabbat, Bia has also been romantically connected to some big names. Before sparking romance rumors with Olivia Rodrigo, he dated singer Madison Beer for a year before splitting in 2019.

In December 2021, he was linked to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, following her split from Chase Stokes, as they dined out in Santa Monica, Calif. However, Bia eventually shut down dating rumors, saying they were just hanging out.

"It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out," he said episode of the BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast. "We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is."

He's a native New Yorker

Bia was born in New York on June 9, 1996. His parents split when he was 9 and he eventually moved to L.A. after his mom got a job there. "My formative years were spent in L.A., but I have this New York foundation, and I think it's the best thing that could have ever happened," he told Complex.

Though there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Bia's upbringing (with one rumor circulating that his father has an executive role at Dior) he set the record straight during his interview with Complex.

"Anytime I do anything cool or accomplish something, it will always get knocked as, like, 'Of course he was able to do this, his dad does this,'" he told the publication about the chatter.

"But the reason I haven't even really talked about my dad is because I have such a bad relationship with him that I didn't want to even talk about him. My dad is a photographer. I don't even really know where he lives."

He went to USC

After attending Beverly Hills High School, Bia did a year of community college before transferring to the University of Southern California as a sophomore. He attended the school for another year before dropping out his junior year to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

He got his start in the entertainment industry after a chance encounter with Fetty Wap

Bia first broke into the entertainment industry when he had a chance encounter with Fetty Wap at a nightclub on his 19th birthday.

That night, a promoter asked for his number, assuming he was part of Fetty Wap's crew, and from there the rest was history. Before long he was getting paid $100 a week to promote the club.

He eventually caught the attention of H.Wood Group founder John Terzian, who enlisted Bia to help with his big events. As an employee of the L.A. hospitality and lifestyle company, Bia began throwing parties and hosting dinners, leading to many of his celebrity connections.

He has his own record label

In early 2020, Bia embarked on another business endeavor: founding his own record label Field Trip Recordings. He told Complex that the label felt like a natural fit after he was continuously discovering new artists and making connections at his various parties.