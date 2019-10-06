Zac Hanson Injured in Motorcycle Accident, Band Not Canceling Any Upcoming Shows

The show must go on!

At least that’s what Zac Hanson is telling his fans after getting into a motorcycle accident on Wednesday that left him with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a cracked scapula.

The drummer — who is part of the band Hanson with his two older brothers, Isaac, 38, and Taylor, 36 — updated fans about his injury on Saturday night and confirmed they would not be canceling any of their upcoming shows.

“Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride. Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming!” Zac, 33, wrote on Instagram and on the band’s website.

“Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters,” he added. “We will not be canceling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton @dashdrumdude for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend.”

The musician concluded, “Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z #youcantstopus.”

Zac cracked some jokes about his injury on Twitter as well, showing he’s still in good spirits despite his five broken bones.

“Is it bad that is takes me braking [sic] 5 bones to force me to enjoy a little hone [sic] time?” the singer wrote, later adding, “Sorry to scary anyone! I will heal and the shows will go on, even if it was def Leopold [sic] style.”

Plenty of fans responded to the news, sending the father of four many well wishes.

“Glad to hear you’ll be fine! Take some well deserved time off, heal up, and relax,” one fan responded to his jokes on Twitter.

The band’s next performance is on Oct. 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with a slew of special shows scheduled before beginning their 2019 Wintry Mix tour on Nov. 30.