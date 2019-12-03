Zac Brown’s ’80s-Themed ‘Swayze’ Video Honors Late Actor by Hilariously Recreating Ghost Scene

Zac Brown has made his solo debut with a bang!

The 41-year-old singer, who leads the Zac Brown Band, is breaking into pop music with his new song “Swayze,” which dropped on Tuesday and features the stylings of buzzy music producer/singer Sasha Sirota. PEOPLE can exclusively debut the music video, which pays tribute to the late actor Patrick Swayze — and gives off some hilariously intense ’80s workout vibes.

“’Swayze’ is just for fun,” Brown tells PEOPLE of the visuals. “My friend Sasha Sirota wrote this with me and when he brought me the hook I knew I wanted to do something with it.”

Brown stars in the video alongside two background dancers. The trio sport bright red leotards, high socks, hilarious wigs and sneakers as they work out and groove to the track’s catchy tune.

In one sequence, Brown honors the late Swayze, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2009, by recreating the famous pottery scene from his 1990 classic Ghost. In the song, Brown is heard singing, “I can be your Tom Cruise bitch, I’m Patrick Swayze, Every time I get a new bitch, I need a new bitch, I’m just sayin’, I’m so Swayze, ‘Bout to ghost on you.”

Image zoom Zac Brown and dancers Alex Chapman

RELATED: Zac Brown Band Releases Adorable Pet-Filled ‘Leaving Love Behind’ Music Video for a Good Cause

“I’m actually a Patrick Swayze fan and the song and music video are absolutely for fun — to dance, to be absurd and to have a good time,” the singer says. “The video was definitely made to bring some laughs.”

“Swayze” is from the Grammy-winner’s first-ever solo album The Controversy which was released in September.

Brown released the music video along with his TikTok channel, which will feature the new song throughout the week.

Image zoom Zac Brown Courtesy Zac Brown

In September, the Zac Brown Band released “Leaving Love Behind” The track was the second single off the Grammy Award-winning band’s highly anticipated sixth album The Owl.

The sweet video — which features clips of ordinary household pets doing extraordinary things, including playing piano, leaping several feet in the air and enjoying a spa day — encourages viewers to donate to Best Friends Animal Society’s Disaster Relief Fund to help animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian.