Yungblud Explains How Kelly Osbourne Got Sharon and Ozzy to Appear in His Video for 'The Funeral'

"The song's pretty rock and roll, so I was like, 'I gotta do something big, something strange,'" Yungblud told Billboard about featuring the famous family members in "The Funeral"

By
Published on September 6, 2022 12:50 PM
Yungblud, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne
Yungblud, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Yungblud didn't plan for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to appear in his "The Funeral" music video.

In a new interview with Billboard, the 24-year-old English rockstar spoke about how his "The Funeral" music video came to feature cameos from the famous family members — and revealed the original Osbourne he asked to star in the clip.

"The song's pretty rock and roll, so I was like, 'I gotta do something big, something strange,'" recalled the Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker collaborator, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison.

"I've known Kelly for a while. I spoke to Kelly. I was like, 'Yo, do you want to be in this video?" continued Yungblud. "She was like, 'Oh, I'm out of town... But my mom and dad will do it.'"

Jack Osbourne
The Osbournes. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The "Memories" performer added, "I was like, 'What?!' And then, yeah, I met Ozzy and Sharon, and it was amazing, and they were in it."

Released in March, Yungblud's "The Funeral" music video opens with the singer-songwriter resting in an open casket while Ozzy, 73, cackles overtop of him before asking, "Hang on. Is this a f---ing funeral? Where the f--- is everybody?"

The rest of the clip finds shots of Yungblud performing "The Funeral" to a crowd of fans juxtaposed with scenes of the musician driving recklessly. He then reaches his destination — the Yungblud concert, where he watches the other version of himself perform and crowd surf in a casket.

After leaving the show, he walks into the street and quickly gets hit by a car, in which Sharon, 69, is driving with Ozzy in the passenger seat. "What the f--- was that?" asks the Black Sabbath musician.

"Just some f---ing poser," replies Sharon.

"Ah, run him over again," quips Ozzy at the end of the clip, seemingly referencing Yungblud's experience facing doubts about his "authenticity" from internet trolls, which he's publicly spoken about.

"When everyone was questioning my authenticity, I started to look back at artists like Mac Miller and Lil Peep, because the internet turned on them, too," Yungblud told NME in June. "They built them up, and then f—ing tore them down before they passed. And then I got into this place where I thought the best career move would be death."

Yungblud
Yungblud. David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview, Yungblud responded to Mick Jagger saying he and MGK help the Rolling Stones frontman believe "there is still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll," a claim the 79-year-old musician made during an April appearance on Swedish radio station P4.

"Mick Jagger is everything to me, as a frontman, as an activist, as a rock star, as a sex icon," Yungblud said before recalling his experience meeting the "Satisfaction" legend backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool.

It was pretty mental. I got a bit nervous, but I had to keep myself together," he continued. "If you're meeting a rock 'n' roll star, you can't go like, 'Oh, my God!' I fully just did a shot of whiskey, walked in — 'Alright, Mick, how are you?' ... In my head, I was like 'What the f---?'"

Related Articles
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams Halftime Show Performance
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence
Mick Jagger, Chris Martin of Coldplay
Mick Jagger Is a Coldplay Fan! Watch the Rocker Jam Out to 'Fix You' at Their London Show
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Jennifer Lopez accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Singer Britney Spears, winner of the Video Vanguard Award and Best Pop Video Award for 'Till the World Ends' poses in the press room during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Look Back at the MTV VMA Vanguard Award Winners Through the Years
Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden
Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert: 'Biggest Honor Ever'
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 29, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass Against His Head After Concert
Yungblud
Yungblud Reveals He Wondered If the 'Best Career Move Would Be Death' After 'Authenticity' Backlash
Miami, FL - Kanye West paints his face black and surprises Rolling loud Miami with a performance alongside rapper Lil Durk. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud After Dropping Out of Headlining Gig
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Against His Face and Bleeds While Performing at NYC Post-Show Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during a stop of the band's No Filter tour at Allegiant Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID and Postpones Rolling Stones Tour Stop: 'I'm So Sorry'
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's 'Wild, Insane and Dangerous' Love Life Will Be Subject of New Film
Jack Antonoff, Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Joins Jack Antonoff Onstage in NYC to Duet Bleachers Collaboration 'Chinatown'
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party
Post Malone, Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker
Post Malone's New Tour Documentary Trailer Features Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker