Yungblud Explains How Kelly Osbourne Got Sharon and Ozzy to Appear in His Video for 'The Funeral'

Yungblud didn't plan for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to appear in his "The Funeral" music video.

In a new interview with Billboard, the 24-year-old English rockstar spoke about how his "The Funeral" music video came to feature cameos from the famous family members — and revealed the original Osbourne he asked to star in the clip.

"The song's pretty rock and roll, so I was like, 'I gotta do something big, something strange,'" recalled the Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker collaborator, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison.

"I've known Kelly for a while. I spoke to Kelly. I was like, 'Yo, do you want to be in this video?" continued Yungblud. "She was like, 'Oh, I'm out of town... But my mom and dad will do it.'"

The Osbournes. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The "Memories" performer added, "I was like, 'What?!' And then, yeah, I met Ozzy and Sharon, and it was amazing, and they were in it."

Released in March, Yungblud's "The Funeral" music video opens with the singer-songwriter resting in an open casket while Ozzy, 73, cackles overtop of him before asking, "Hang on. Is this a f---ing funeral? Where the f--- is everybody?"

The rest of the clip finds shots of Yungblud performing "The Funeral" to a crowd of fans juxtaposed with scenes of the musician driving recklessly. He then reaches his destination — the Yungblud concert, where he watches the other version of himself perform and crowd surf in a casket.

After leaving the show, he walks into the street and quickly gets hit by a car, in which Sharon, 69, is driving with Ozzy in the passenger seat. "What the f--- was that?" asks the Black Sabbath musician.

"Just some f---ing poser," replies Sharon.

"Ah, run him over again," quips Ozzy at the end of the clip, seemingly referencing Yungblud's experience facing doubts about his "authenticity" from internet trolls, which he's publicly spoken about.

"When everyone was questioning my authenticity, I started to look back at artists like Mac Miller and Lil Peep, because the internet turned on them, too," Yungblud told NME in June. "They built them up, and then f—ing tore them down before they passed. And then I got into this place where I thought the best career move would be death."

Yungblud. David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview, Yungblud responded to Mick Jagger saying he and MGK help the Rolling Stones frontman believe "there is still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll," a claim the 79-year-old musician made during an April appearance on Swedish radio station P4.

"Mick Jagger is everything to me, as a frontman, as an activist, as a rock star, as a sex icon," Yungblud said before recalling his experience meeting the "Satisfaction" legend backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool.

It was pretty mental. I got a bit nervous, but I had to keep myself together," he continued. "If you're meeting a rock 'n' roll star, you can't go like, 'Oh, my God!' I fully just did a shot of whiskey, walked in — 'Alright, Mick, how are you?' ... In my head, I was like 'What the f---?'"