Yungblud Makes Relationship with 'Luv of My Lyf' Jesse Jo Stark Instagram Official: 'I Luv You Baby'

Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud at Jesse Jo’s Private Dinner Party to Celebrate Launch of her Sugar Jones Collection for Chrome Hearts in Los Angeles on June 10, 2021

Yungblud has someone to kiss with "strawberry lipstick!"

On Friday, the rock singer shared a series of photos alongside Jesse Jo Stark - Bella Hadid's best friend! - making their relationship Instagram official.

"luv of ma f- lyf ... 🖤☠️🖤 @jessejostark," the 23-year-old captioned the carousel, where he's seen wearing a cheetah print vest that matches her boots. In one photo, the couple touches tongues.

"i luv you baby 🥓," Stark, 30, commented as she shared the photos on her Instagram story, writing "baby love."

The new post comes several months after Yungblud celebrated her birthday in April.

"yer heart is bigger than anyone I've ever met," he wrote then, before adding, "you never fail [to] make me happy every f---in day. no matter how far apart we usually are."

And in March, a source told PEOPLE that he and Miley Cyrus are "just friends" after they were spotted parting at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood.

Yungblud opened up to PEOPLE about his album Weird! back in December as he spoke about heartbreak, seemingly with his ex-girlfriend Halsey.

"I never write love songs, man. I grew up in quite a violent home. My parents used to fight a lot and sometimes physically. And I was always loved by them, they always loved us but they used to fight each other. And I was like, 'If that's love, I don't want any f-ing part of it,'" he said then. "But then I met someone who completely changed my world inside out and upside down and made me go, 'Oh my God, this is what it feels like to be loved. This is insane.'"