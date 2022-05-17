"you have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I've felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story," wrote YUNGBLUD in a statement on Tuesday

YUNGBLUD Gets Tattooed During a Livestream to Announce Self-Titled Third Album: 'Here Is My Story'

The wait for YUNGBLUD's third album is finally coming to an end.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old English singer-songwriter known for collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker announced his self-titled third album, set for release on Sept. 2 via LOCOMOTION and Geffen Records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Announced via a global livestream that saw YUNGBLUD receive a ribcage tattoo from renowned artist Emily Malice, the album marks his first full-length project since 2020's Weird! and was preceded by singles including "The Funeral" and WILLOW collaboration "Memories."

Following the livestream, the musician — born Dominic Richard Harrison — posted a lengthy note to Twitter about the album's inspiration.

"everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," began his statement. "the difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply."

YUNGBLUD YUNGBLUD | Credit: Tom Pallant

"i went to a part of myself that I didn't know was there," continued YUNGBLUD. "i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

"my message is the same, it always will be; i will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. there is simply no other option," he wrote. "i hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love."

"you have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I've felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story," continued YUNGBLUD before concluding the note with an explanation about the album's title. "why did i call it 'YUNGBLUD'? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense."

YUNGBLUD is currently playing shows across Europe on his Life On Mars Tour with special guest Nova Twins. While he's not performing a cover of David Bowie's song of the same name every night, the tour name references YUNGBLUD's 2020 track "mars," which interpolates Bowie's 1971 classic hit to tell the story of a transgender fan he met at the 2018 Vans Warped Tour whose parents began accepting her identity after seeing his performance.

Upon the release of "Memories" with WILLOW earlier this month, YUNGBLUD released a statement about the song's inspiration. "This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world. There's something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future," he wrote.