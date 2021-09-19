Yungblud Got Career Advice from Avril Lavigne, Robert Smith, and Liam Gallagher: 'Rockstar Moment'

"Everything's subject to a trend right now, and I think for me personally, the definition of a trend is that it's meant to die," Yungblud told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday

Yungblud has quickly made a name for himself in the music scene, and he's got a lot of major names cheering him on and giving him advice.

The 24-year-old told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday that Robert Smith of The Cure and Liam Gallagher of Oasis both told him to be authentically himself. He also got very similar advice when he hung out with Avril Lavigne earlier this year.

"She's amazing, man. She's very much, very much about me kind of doing my own path to do my own trajectory, not following trends and not following things," Yungblud shared. "I think that's it. I think with it all, everything's subject to a trend right now, and I think for me personally, the definition of a trend is that it's meant to die, man."

Perhaps it's no coincidence that the artists he loves and respects also did it their own way.

"The bands I love, like The Cure, The Smiths, Joy Division, Blondie, Madonna, Lady Gaga, they did their own thing, they followed their own path. They followed it relentlessly, they followed it without excuse, they followed it without apology," he said. "That's what I want to do."

The Gen Z pop punker is doing just that, as evidenced by his performance at the iHeartRadio Daytime Stage on Saturday. There, Yungblud admittedly had a temper tantrum and began destroying the stage, pushing over speakers and hurling a microphone stand. The reason? His in-ear monitors didn't work.

"I did have a rockstar moment. I mean, what even is a rockstar moment? I was mad. I couldn't hear anything. So I had a little bit of a tantrum then," he said. "It was cool. It was fun and nice. I apologized. My boys, I bought them a beer afterwards after I smashed the joint up, but they were laughing. They were just like, 'We live for this.'"

In continuing to do things his way, Yungblud also revealed that he's releasing two albums soon, neither of which were previously announced.