Yung Miami Confirms She and Diddy Are No Longer Together: 'That's Not My Man'

The City Girls rapper said she and Diddy are "still good friends" but are each "single"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 19, 2023 04:50 PM
diddy, yung miami
Yung Miami and Diddy. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee have gone their separate ways.

Though the rappers' romance was often a source of buzz for fans (the pair said repeatedly that they were dating, but not in an exclusive relationship), Miami, 29, confirmed in a new interview that they are no longer together.

"We're still friends! We're still good friends!" she told The Cut. "But we're single. That's not my man."

The City Girls rapper added that she and Diddy, 53, "had our own situation" that she did not want to put a label on, but that they had grown very close.

"We were f---ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point," she said. "He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

The pair were first linked in 2021, and confirmed they were an item in June 2022, when Miami had Diddy as a guest on her Caresha Please podcast and asked him to define the status of their relationship.

"We date," he answered. "We're dating. We go on dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'

In September, Miami doubled down on the fact that they were together, but not in an official capacity in an interview with XXL Mag.

"We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating," she explained. "He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing. I can't speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating."

When Diddy announced the birth of his daughter Love in December, fan speculation regarding the nature of his relationship with Miami ran rampant, prompting the "Last Night" rapper to tweet that she was not his "side chick." The two later spent New Year's Eve together on a yacht in St. Barts.

"Never has been, never will be," he wrote. "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

Miami, meanwhile, told Black Enterprise: "There are people who think that I'm like a side chick and he can just do whatever he want, and I'm just over here head over heels. No, it goes both ways. Ain't nothing one-sided over here."

Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family, his daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Caressa "Yung Miami" Brownlee. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In her interview with The Cut, Miami explained why she felt the need to tell the world about their relationship in the first place, explaining that she felt as though their status as public figures meant word would get out eventually anyway.

"I felt like, it is what it is," she said. "Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am. We was just like, if we're going to put it out there, we're going to be the ones that talk. I don't like anyone talking for me."

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which she and Diddy bonded over their faith, explaining that they often went to church together and prayed together.

"He's a man. He's a grown man," she said in January. "He's very honest. He's upfront about everything, ain't no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it."

Related Articles
diddy, yung miami
Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline
Madison Beer and Nick Austin
Who Is Madison Beer's Boyfriend? All About Nick Austin
Yung Miami 'BMF' TV series season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Jan 2023
City Girls' Yung Miami Gushes Over Rumored Boyfriend Diddy: 'I Can Talk to Him About Anything'
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
Diddy Rings in the New Year with Yung Miami After He Welcomes Baby
Diddy Rings in the New Year with Yung Miami After He Welcomes Baby Girl: 'LOVE'
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the Build Series to discuss 'The Bachelorette' at Build Studio on September 30, 2019 in New York City
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline
Saweetie arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); Lil Nas X attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Saweetie Says Her Celebrity Guy Crush Is Lil Nas X, He Jokes 'Goodbye LGBT Community'
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lana Del Rey's Dating History: From Sean Larkin to Jack Donoghue
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England
Drake's Dating History: From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez
Larsa Pippen attends the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event at Delilah on September 24, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen to Marcus Jordan
Common's Dating History
Common's Dating History: From Serena Williams to Tiffany Haddish
Soccer player Sebastian Lletget (L) and recording artist Becky G attend The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Becky G's Fiancé? All About Sebastian Lletget
michael b. jordan
Michael B. Jordan's Dating History
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Will 'Definitely' Change Her Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his family, his daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'