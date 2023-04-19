Yung Miami Confirms She and Diddy Are No Longer Together: 'That's Not My Man'

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee have gone their separate ways.

Though the rappers' romance was often a source of buzz for fans (the pair said repeatedly that they were dating, but not in an exclusive relationship), Miami, 29, confirmed in a new interview that they are no longer together.

"We're still friends! We're still good friends!" she told The Cut. "But we're single. That's not my man."

The City Girls rapper added that she and Diddy, 53, "had our own situation" that she did not want to put a label on, but that they had grown very close.

"We were f---ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point," she said. "He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

The pair were first linked in 2021, and confirmed they were an item in June 2022, when Miami had Diddy as a guest on her Caresha Please podcast and asked him to define the status of their relationship.

"We date," he answered. "We're dating. We go on dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'

In September, Miami doubled down on the fact that they were together, but not in an official capacity in an interview with XXL Mag.

"We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating," she explained. "He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing. I can't speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating."

When Diddy announced the birth of his daughter Love in December, fan speculation regarding the nature of his relationship with Miami ran rampant, prompting the "Last Night" rapper to tweet that she was not his "side chick." The two later spent New Year's Eve together on a yacht in St. Barts.

"Never has been, never will be," he wrote. "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

Miami, meanwhile, told Black Enterprise: "There are people who think that I'm like a side chick and he can just do whatever he want, and I'm just over here head over heels. No, it goes both ways. Ain't nothing one-sided over here."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Caressa "Yung Miami" Brownlee. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In her interview with The Cut, Miami explained why she felt the need to tell the world about their relationship in the first place, explaining that she felt as though their status as public figures meant word would get out eventually anyway.

"I felt like, it is what it is," she said. "Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am. We was just like, if we're going to put it out there, we're going to be the ones that talk. I don't like anyone talking for me."

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which she and Diddy bonded over their faith, explaining that they often went to church together and prayed together.

"He's a man. He's a grown man," she said in January. "He's very honest. He's upfront about everything, ain't no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it."