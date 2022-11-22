Yung Gravy Says He and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Are Not a Couple: 'I Needed a Date' to VMAs

The rapper brought Addison Rae's mom Sheri Nicole Easterling as his date to the MTV VMAs in August, and the pair packed on the PDA

By
Published on November 22, 2022 10:15 AM
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Contrary to what many think after a PDA-filled VMAs appearance, Yung Gravy is, in fact, a single man.

The rapper, 26, made headlines in August when he brought Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, as his date to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

In an interview with E! News, he revealed he "didn't really know what it meant" to bring a date with him on the red carpet when he asked Easterling, 43.

"When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before. I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before," he said. "I was like, 'Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."

While the two shared plenty of affection on the red carpet and during the show in August, the rapper confirmed the pair are not an item: "It's hard to date when you're traveling all the time. But she was at my show in New Orleans and she's a sweetheart."

He added of the VMAs, "I needed a date and we flirted online before I invited her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sheri Nicole Easterling and Yung Gravy attend the 2022 MTV VMA
Sheri Nicole Easterling and Yung Gravy. Johnny Nunez/Getty

As they walked the carpet together and shared a few kisses following his pre-show performance, he told reporters they "connected right away" after talking online.

"I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match," Yung Gravy said.

Prior to the VMAs, Yung Gravy had admitted to wanting to take Easterling — who shares daughter Rae, 22, and Rae's younger brothers Enzo and Lucas with estranged husband Monty Lopez — on a date on the Barstool BFFs podcast.

In July, the TikTok star's family drama became public when influencer Renée Ash alleged that she and Lopez, 46, had been in a relationship for five months.

Following Ash's confession, several social-media posts were shared showing Lopez seemingly flirting with women — who mostly appeared to be around his daughter's age.

Monty Lopez, Sheri Easterling, and Enzo Lopez
Monty Lopez, Sheri Nicole Easterling and Enzo Lopez. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty

A source told PEOPLE exclusively at the time that Easterling had been living in her native Louisiana with her two sons without Lopez, and that that two had "been separated for a year."

As rumors began to circulate, the mother of three shared a statement on Instagram.

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds," Easterling wrote. "I will always do my best to try to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay."

She concluded, "Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Easterling and Lopez first split when Rae was young before reconnecting and remarrying in 2017. Rae has been silent in the midst of the family turmoil, and has not commented on either her mom or her dad's romances.

Related Articles
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs
Everything to Know About the Romance Between Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy Defends Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling After PDA-Packed VMAs Night: 'Leave Her Alone'
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Make Couple Debut at 2022 VMAs: 'I'm Into MILFs'
Violetta Komyshan and Actor Ansel Elgort attend TriStar Pictures, The Cinema Society and Avion's screening of "Baby Driver" at The Metrograph on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Relationship Timeline
Addison Rae parents
Addison Rae's Parents Have Been 'Separated for Nearly a Year' Despite Infidelity Rumors: Source
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Who Is Chanel West Coast's Boyfriend? All About Dom Fenison
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's Relationship Timeline
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Timeline
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's Relationship Timeline
VMAs best moments
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs