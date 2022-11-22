Yung Gravy Says He and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Are Not a Couple: 'I Needed a Date' to VMAs

Contrary to what many think after a PDA-filled VMAs appearance, Yung Gravy is, in fact, a single man.

The rapper, 26, made headlines in August when he brought Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, as his date to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

In an interview with E! News, he revealed he "didn't really know what it meant" to bring a date with him on the red carpet when he asked Easterling, 43.

"When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before. I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before," he said. "I was like, 'Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."

While the two shared plenty of affection on the red carpet and during the show in August, the rapper confirmed the pair are not an item: "It's hard to date when you're traveling all the time. But she was at my show in New Orleans and she's a sweetheart."

He added of the VMAs, "I needed a date and we flirted online before I invited her."

Sheri Nicole Easterling and Yung Gravy. Johnny Nunez/Getty

As they walked the carpet together and shared a few kisses following his pre-show performance, he told reporters they "connected right away" after talking online.

"I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match," Yung Gravy said.

Prior to the VMAs, Yung Gravy had admitted to wanting to take Easterling — who shares daughter Rae, 22, and Rae's younger brothers Enzo and Lucas with estranged husband Monty Lopez — on a date on the Barstool BFFs podcast.

In July, the TikTok star's family drama became public when influencer Renée Ash alleged that she and Lopez, 46, had been in a relationship for five months.

Following Ash's confession, several social-media posts were shared showing Lopez seemingly flirting with women — who mostly appeared to be around his daughter's age.

Monty Lopez, Sheri Nicole Easterling and Enzo Lopez. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty

A source told PEOPLE exclusively at the time that Easterling had been living in her native Louisiana with her two sons without Lopez, and that that two had "been separated for a year."

As rumors began to circulate, the mother of three shared a statement on Instagram.

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds," Easterling wrote. "I will always do my best to try to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay."

She concluded, "Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Easterling and Lopez first split when Rae was young before reconnecting and remarrying in 2017. Rae has been silent in the midst of the family turmoil, and has not commented on either her mom or her dad's romances.