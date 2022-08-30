Yung Gravy Defends Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling After PDA-Packed VMAs Night: 'Leave Her Alone'

"She's newly single and living her life," the "Betty" rapper wrote in response to a tweet that said his PDA-filled date night at the VMAs with Sheri Easterling caused "quite the internet stir"

By
Published on August 30, 2022 11:04 PM
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Yung Gravy is standing up for Sheri Nicole Easterling.

After the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, the "Betty" rapper came to the defense of Addison Rae's mom when a tweet said that Easterling was "causing quite the internet stir" due to their PDA-packed date night.

On Monday, Yung Gravy, 26, retweeted the post — featuring a clip of him kissing Easterling, 42, on the red carpet — and wrote, "She's newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol."

During a pre-show interview with MTV at the star-studded event over the weekend, Yung Gravy opened up about how his relationship with Easterling came to fruition.

"We met online. Yeah. We connected right away. I'm from the furthest north it gets, she's from the furthest south it gets," he said of Easterling after his pre-show performance as the two kissed on the carpet.

He added, "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match."

Easterling — who shares daughter Addison Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with estranged husband Monty Lopez — was first linked to the rapper earlier this month after he went on the BFFs podcast and said he wanted to take her on a date.

The podcast aired a month after a source close to Easterling's family told PEOPLE that she and Lopez, 46, had been living apart for some time.

"They've been separated for a year," the source told PEOPLE exclusively. "Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana."

The news of their split came after 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash alleged she was in a five-month relationship with Lopez. In addition, several posts on social media (including a now-deleted TikTok) have shown him in seemingly flirty situations with women who appear to be around his daughter's age.

After the affair rumors surfaced, Easterling seemingly reacted by sharing a cryptic statement on her Instagram Story.

Sheri Nicole Easterling and Yung Gravy attend the 2022 MTV VMA
Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy. Johnny Nunez/Getty

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be OK," she began.

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them," said Easterling at the time. "My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Easterling and Lopez split when Addison was young and remarried in 2017.

