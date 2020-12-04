YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Apologizes for 'Thoughtless Action' of Selling Child Video on OnlyFans

"Never in a million years did I think something that I thought was so innocent could be looked at in such an ugly way," Gabi DeMartino said in a video

YouTuber Gabi DeMartino is apologizing after being slammed for sharing a home video of herself nude as a 3-year-old on the adult content platform OnlyFans.

In a nearly two-minute video posted to her "Fancy Vlogs By Gab" YouTube channel on Thursday, the 25-year-old — who is also known for appearing in Ariana Grande's 2018 "Thank U, Next" music video — got emotional as she said her recent "lack of judgement and poor decisions have led to a very, very serious issue that needs to be addressed."

DeMartino said she uploaded the video to OnlyFans earlier this week without realizing the connection to child sexual abuse or the potential legal ramifications she and her fans could face for unintentionally distributing and possessing child pornography.

"As I was coming up with new ideas and new content, I was watching a home video with my family of myself as a 3-year-old, when my mom announced that she was pregnant with my younger brother," DeMartino said. "In that home video, I ruin a beautiful moment by telling everyone that I heard my Nani tell me to put my panties on through a stethoscope. It’s a video that has brought back laughter and joy within my family for years, and I shared it with what I thought was a funny caption."

DeMartino captioned her OnlyFans video — reportedly priced at $3 — "Won't put my panties on," a quote from the clip, which she said she realizes now "is not funny."

"Never in a million years did I think something that I thought was so innocent could be looked at in such an ugly way," she said. "I think that’s where the problem lies: I realized that I am so disattached [sic] with reality that it didn’t even cross my mind that this could be viewed like this, and it’s a serious issue. It’s not funny, it will never be funny and it’s not okay."

DeMartino then went on to apologize to her friends, fans, family and anyone that she's "hurt" by her actions.

"I'm really sorry," she said. "I’m so truly sorry. It was definitely a huge lack of my character and my judgment. I know who I am in my heart, and I know that if you know me, I would never condone anything like this. It really hurts to know the pain that I’ve caused for so many people — my family, my friends, my fans, my supporters, even people who have simply been triggered by my stupid, thoughtless action."

"To everyone, I am very, very sorry," she continued. "It was very insensitive and a poor representation of who I am and what I believe in. I would never do anything to harm or exploit a child. I’m so sorry, truly very sorry. This is a huge wake-up call."

Concluding her apology video, DeMartino vowed to do better going forward.

"I’m going to step back into reality now, and I’m going to reflect," she said. "I love you guys, and I’m so sorry. I’m going to grow and learn from this, and I will come out of this a better person. I will do better. This was really wrong."

Prior to posting her apology video, DeMartino tweeted about the OnlyFans video on Tuesday after a fan wrote to her, "Um @gabcake you better make a statement ASAP about this onlyfans s— ... you better not be trolling with kid pics and thinking that’s OKAY."

"a childhood video of me on the phone sayin 'Nani says put your panties back on' and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a 'finsta' page where i share stuff as i would w friends," DeMartino responded.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, "the video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong."

According to E!, DeMartino's OnlyFans account has since been suspended.

Gabi's twin sister, Niki, has also spoken out about the situation. In a statement posted to her Instagram on Thursday, she wrote that she was "horrified" by her family "crisis."

"Many of you know the situation my sister is in," she wrote. "She knows that she made a mistake, and she's owned it and is facing the consequences."