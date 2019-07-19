YouTube Star Rosie McClelland, Known for Viral 'Super Bass' Cover, Releases New Song 'LaLa'

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Rosie McClelland made a great hype girl in 2011, but now she’s ready to perform center stage.

The YouTube star, who is best known for appearing in cousin Sophia Grace’s adorable cover of “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj, released a new single on Friday titled “LaLa.”

“I want to encourage others to find their own wings and follow their dreams through my music!” McClelland, 12, told E! News of the song. She said a music video would be out in early August.

McClelland posts videos weekly to her YouTube channel, including covers of pop hits like “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes and “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. She’s released original songs in the past too, like last year’s “Handstand.”

After McClelland and Grace went viral for performing “Super Bass,” they became mainstays on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. McClelland reflected on her moments on Ellen to E! News as well.

“We used to make up funny little songs backstage before we went live on stage,” McClelland said. “We also use to run around the studio and spy on other celebrities. We once peeped through the gap in the door of Jennifer Lopez‘s changing room!”

Her sister, 16, also makes YouTube videos and releases music, most recently “Can’t Sleep” in December.

While she hopes to one day perform with Beyoncé or Lady Gaga, McClelland is still currently balancing school with her budding music career.

“I go to a mainstream school and I absolutely love it. I travel to Los Angeles mostly on school breaks,” she said. “It’s hard to juggle but I love school so much and would never want to leave my friends behind!”