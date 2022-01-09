Young Whitney Houston: Never-Before-Seen Photos of the 'One in a Million' Superstar Before Fame

In an instant, photographer Bette Marshall can be taken back 40 years, to the first time she saw Whitney Houston perform.

"This beautiful girl in a white dress stood up and sang 'Tomorrow' from Annie," Marshall, 82, recalls of the then-18-year-old's showstopping moment in 1982 at mom Cissy's New York City concert. "My husband and I looked at each other and said, 'That is a superstar.'"

Afterward Marshall asked the Houstons for permission to take day-in-the-life photos of Whitney, beginning a four-year journey with the singer, who died in 2012 at age 48.

In her upcoming book Young Whitney (out Feb. 8, three days before the 10th anniversary of Whitney's death), Marshall shares stories about the star as well as never-before-seen images.

"I was very fortunate to see this butterfly emerge from her cocoon," says Marshall, whose book will also be the subject of an upcoming documentary, Whitney Houston in Focus. "She was one in a million."