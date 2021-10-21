Young Thug Reveals His New Song with Mac Miller Was Recorded Just One Day Before His Death

The late Mac Miller is featured on rapper Young Thug's new album — and in an eerie coincidence, their track "Day Before" was recorded just one day before his tragic death, Young Thug revealed.

The "Solid" rapper, 30, appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show this week, and said that he spent time in the studio with Miller just one day before the 26-year-old died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.

"I was with Mac the day before he died. He was at my studio. We did the song… This s—'s so crazy, but it's coincidental," Young Thug said. "He came to the studio, did a song with me. The next day he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is 'Day Before.'"

Young Thug said he often reflects back on the fateful day.

"I think deep on that because it's like, is that a sign?" he said. "At some point you want to know. At some point it's like, yo, have you ever wished that God could just really talk to you?"

"Day Before," on which Miller has a co-writing credit, is the final track on Young Thug's second studio album Punk, which was released on Oct. 15.

Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018 of "mixed drug toxicity" including ethanol, fentanyl and cocaine at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The album Circles was released posthumously in January 2020 by his family as a companion album to Swimming, which came out in August 2018.

The third anniversary of his death last month was marked with tributes from famous friends, including Kid Cudi, Kehlani and Juicy J.