Young Thug Brings Sick 14-Year-Old Fan Onstage at Concert — See the Sweet Meet and Greet Photos

After spotting 14-year-old fan Steven in the crowd of Lollapalooza, Young Thug's manager asked the teen if he'd like to join the rapper onstage

By Brianne Tracy
July 01, 2019 06:33 PM
Young Thug gave one young fan the experience of a lifetime at his concert over the weekend.

While performing a set at the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, the “Havana” rapper brought a 14-year-old fan named Steven onstage to perform with him.

Young Thug’s manager first spotted Steven, who is sick and uses a wheelchair, in the general admission section of the crowd singing along to every one of the rapper’s songs word for word, his rep tells PEOPLE. Shortly after, the star went over to tell Steven and his mother how incredible it was that he knew all of the lyrics.

Young Thug and 14-year-old fan Steven
Carleen Donovan
Young Thug and 14-year-old fan Steven
Carleen Donovan

Once Steven’s mother told Young Thug’s manager that they drove out to Stockholm in order to see Young Thug (whose real name is Jeffrey Williams), 27, because he’s her son’s favorite artist, he asked if they wanted to go up on stage to see him up close.

The fun didn’t stop there since Steven and his mother were also invited to join Young Thug for a meet and greet after the show. In video captured of the meeting, Young Thug is seen kneeling down next to Steven with his arm around the back of his wheelchair. The two then share a sweet moment giving each other a high five.

Carleen Donovan

Young Thug is currently on his European tour, which kicked off with his Lollapalooza performance in Stockholm and will take him to nine different countries before coming to a close on July 20 in Boom, Belgium. On Friday, Young Thug’s new collaboration with Post Malone, “Goodbyes,” will be released.

