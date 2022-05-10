Young Thug Arrested on RICO, Criminal Street Gang Activity Charges

Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked on Monday in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, records show

Young Thug is facing legal trouble stemming from two alleged offenses spanning the last decade.

According to jail records in Fulton County, Georgia, the 30-year-old musician was booked Monday on two charges — conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, or RICO, and a charge of participation in criminal street gang activity.

The RICO charge stems from an alleged January 2013 incident, while the criminal street gang activity charge is linked to an alleged incident from May 2018.

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was taken into custody by Atlanta Police on Monday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, but no further information was available about the arrest.

Complex said that Williams was apprehended when the Atlanta home where he was located was raided.

Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported the musician's charges stem from a larger 56-count indictment, in which 28 individuals have been named, including rapper Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens).

According to the outlet, the indictment names several associates connected with Williams' YSL gang, and includes charges such as: "Maintaining armed individuals ready and willing to preserve, protect and enhance the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through the use of violence; Obtaining money, weapons and other property through acts of racketeering activity, including robbery, theft and the unlawful sale and distribution of drugs; and Obstructing law enforcement investigations and court proceedings through witness intimidation and attacks upon law enforcement officers."

"I'll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him," Williams' attorney, Brian Steel, told WSB-TV.

As of 10 p.m. ET, Gunna has not been booked into jail, according to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden.

PEOPLE has reached out to representatives of Young Thug and Gunna and is awaiting a response.

The "Go Crazy" rapper's arrest comes after a tragedy earlier this year, when LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of his children, was shot and killed at an Atlanta bowling alley.

Atlanta Police Department arrived at the Metro Fun Center bowling alley on March 17, where Jackson, 31, was found deceased in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from APD at the time.

Investigating officers determined that that incident "began with a dispute over a bowling ball which escalated to gunfire" as Jackson was leaving the bowling alley, per the statement.