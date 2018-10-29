Cash Money Rapper Young Greatness Fatally Shot Outside Waffle House in New Orleans

According to multiple outlets, Theodore Jones, whose rap name was Young Greatness, was shot and killed early Monday morning in New Orleans.

At the time of his death, the 34-year-old musician was standing outside a Waffle House on the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, reports local station WWLTV.

New Orleans police said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. He was discovered facedown with a single gunshot wound in his back and pronounced dead at the scene, according to NOLA.com.

Investigators are reportedly looking for two suspects, and they released an image of one “person of interest” Monday afternoon. At that time, there was still no clear motive for the attack.

“You wouldn’t expect that coming happening with him,” Jones’ friend and fellow rapper P Town Moe told WWLTV. “Dude wasn’t into nothing but his music and his daughter … Wasn’t into nothing else.”

According to Rolling Stone, Young Greatness’ biggest hit was the 2015 trap ballad “Moolah.” It was released by Quality Control Records, based in Atlanta, which also represents Migos and Lil Yachty. The song ended up on the Billboard Hot 100 and he performed it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The musician was born and raised in New Orleans but moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina hit. Still, the city remained a huge part of his life. The music video for “Moolah” was set in The Big Easy.