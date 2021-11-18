Young Dolph Visited Cookie Store 'Every Time' He Came Home, Video Posted Days Before Death Reveals

Makeda's Cookies had shared a video of their famous customer stopping by less than a week before he was shot outside the store

Young Dolph was a regular customer at the cookie shop where he was fatally shot in Memphis on Wednesday.

Just six days before his death, Makeda's Cookies shared a video from one of Young Dolph's previous visits. In the footage, the rapper, 36, is standing outside the shop with several cookies in his hand.

"This is all I came for," he says, showing off the chocolate chip cookies. "Straight out the oven."

In the caption, the shop wrote: "Young Dolph says every time he comes home he has to stop by Makedas Cookies."

Young Dolph (né Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was fatally shot outside the store on Airways Blvd., the Memphis Police Department confirmed Wednesday in a press release.

Police said that "preliminary information" indicated that the "Talking to My Scale" rapper was the victim, but the information "will be confirmed once the identification process has been completed."

"This shooting is another example of senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationally," the Memphis Police Department said in its statement. "Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

Maurice Hill, the owner of Makeda's, told local Fox affiliate WHBQ that the rapper, who was best known for his feature on the 2015 O.T. Genasis hit "Cut It," had entered his place of business to buy cookies when a vehicle approached and someone fired the fatal shot.

Young Dolph Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Young Dolph broke onto the scene in 2016 with his debut album King of Memphis, and in the years since, continued to churn out at least one album each year.

His most recent project, a collaboration with his cousin Key Glock called Dum and Dummer 2, was released in March as a follow-up to 2019's Dum and Dummer, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Following the news of Dolph's death on Wednesday, tributes began to pour in on social media.

In an emotional Instagram, Keke Palmer recalled meeting Mia Jaye, Young Dolph's partner, on an airplane with their two children while the family was en route to visit him.

"When I found out her man was Dolph I fanned tf out," Palmer wrote. "To hear this news breaks my heart. The way folks moving these days seems unreal. Instead of being inspired or uplifted by someone's success there is nothing but jealousy and envy and this hurts me esp for our community. Everybody is trying to make it and is carrying other people on their back when they get wherever they're trying to go. When this happens you don't just take away that life but you hurt a million other people they were carrying."