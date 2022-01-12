Young Dolph's Alleged Killer Captured After Manhunt, Second Man Indicted for Rapper's Murder
Young Dolph's alleged killer have been arrested and another alleged gunman indicted.
Justin Johnson, who was named as a suspect in the murder of the rapper earlier this month, has been captured following a manhunt, U.S. Marshals announced Tuesday.
Johnson, 23, was located in an undisclosed location in Indiana around 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, per local Memphis news outlet ABC24.
When an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Jan. 5, he was described by authorities as having "ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous" and Johnson was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list.
A second suspect, Cornelius Smith, was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges, Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney's Office said Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
The 32-year-old was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle believed to have used in the slaying of Young Dolph, officials told the outlet.
Fox13 Memphis reports that Smith is currently being held without bond. It is not currently clear if either men have engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.
Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot while visiting a local cookie shop in Memphis on Nov. 17.
Young Dolph, who is known for his work on the 2015 O.T. Genasis track "Cut It," is survived by his two children, Ari and Tre, and his partner, Mia Jaye.