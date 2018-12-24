Watch Ariana Grande — at Four Years Old! — Belt a Céline Dion Song in Adorable Throwback Video

Ariana Grande was born to be a star!

On Saturday, the “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, shared two adorable throwback videos of her at just four years old, having a childhood jam session in the backseat.

In the first video, a toddler Ariana is seen belting out Céline Dion‘s “The Reason.” In the second video, her mom Joan Grande leads her daughter in a singalong of the Dion/Barbra Streisand duet “Tell Him.”

“What else would you like to sing?” Joan asks Ariana at the start of the first black-and-white video.

“The next song,” Ariana replies.

“You know the next song?” Joan asks as she reaches toward Ariana. “Come here. You have strawberry on your cheek.”

Ariana is then seen launching into her rendition of “The Reason,” showing off her powerful pipes as the original plays over the car’s speakers. At the end of the footage, Ariana tells her off-screen brother Frankie Grande, then 14, “Put it from the beginning, Frankie.”

what else would you like to sing ? ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵉˣᵗ ˢᵒⁿᵍ pic.twitter.com/reVdgMuw9J — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

In the second video, Joan and Ariana had to work out the logistics. “Am I Streisand?” Joan asks Ariana. “I’m Barbra Streisand. Am I Céline or Barbra? I’m Céline?”

“we still sing this,” Ariana tweeted with a heart. “she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so.”

we still sing this 🖤 she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so ✨ pic.twitter.com/tVHV6cFulH — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

“Ariana I love you,” Joan tweeted in response. “so happy I found this video from 1997, damn, 21 years ago and this is still a most amazing song and you a most amazing singer… and I always knew it!”

Ariana I love you …so happy I found this video from 1997, damn, 21 years ago and this is still a most amazing song and you a most amazing singer… and I always knew it! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 22, 2018

“Every mother’s question to their 4 year old daughter, ‘am I Celine or Barbra?'” Joan added. “We are cute!”

“i love u,” Ariana replied.

“I love you more, lockalipper!!!” Joan wrote.

Ariana has revived her Dion impression on far bigger stages — including Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show.

In 2016, Ariana was asked on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show if celebrities minded her impersonations. “No, no, no!” Grande answered. “When I met Céline, she told me, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I peed!’”