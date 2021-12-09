Yoko Ono Marks 41st Anniversary of John Lennon's Death with Stark Gun Violence Statistic

John Lennon was just 40 years old when he was fatally shot in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980

Yoko Ono paid tribute to late husband John Lennon on the 41st anniversary of his death by sharing a stark statistic detailing the reality of gun violence in America.

Ono, 88, shared on Twitter Wednesday a statistic that read, "Over 1.5 million people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A. since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980."

The artist and peace activist also shared a photo that featured the same statistic atop the bloodied glasses Lennon was wearing the day he was fatally shot outside his apartment building in New York City.

Ono, who married the rock 'n' roll star in March 1969 after meeting three years earlier at a London art gallery, has regularly tweeted the same claim on the anniversary of Lennon's death, adding more numbers over the years as the number of gun violence deaths in the U.S. increases.

Though the source of the statistic is not cited, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates there have been about 1.3 million firearm deaths in the U.S. between 1981 and 2019.

Lennon was 40 when he was gunned down outside the Dakota by Mark David Chapman, who had gotten the former Beatle's autograph earlier in the day.

Chapman, who bought the gun three months before the shooting, then traveled to New York City from Hawaii to carry it out, was denied parole for the 11th time in 2020, ABC News reported.

In the years since his tragic death, Lennon has retained icon status in the music industry, and is often remembered by his family members and his former bandmates.

Ringo Starr was among those to pay tribute on Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white photo of him and Lennon performing with the Beatles.

"Peace and love my friend," Starr wrote, adding his signature array of emojis.

On Lennon's Oct. 9 birthday, which he shared with son Sean, 46, Ono celebrated with a photo that featured father and son blowing out candles on a cake.

"Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you! Yoko," she wrote.

The Beatles and their personal relationships within the legendary group have seen renewed attention in recent weeks thanks to the release of The Beatles: Get Back, which chronicles the making of the band's final album Let It Be.