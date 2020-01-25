Rapper YG Released from Custody Ahead of Scheduled 2020 Grammy Awards Performance

YG Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rapper YG has been released from custody, shortly after being arrested and charged with robbery.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, the 29-year-old rapper, who was born Keenon Jackson, was served a search warrant “in the furtherance of an on-going criminal investigation” at his Los Angeles home, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Nagao said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE. His bail was set at $250,000.

YG was released from Men’s Central jail on bond around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, according to online records. A spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, YG’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said there was “no truth” to the charges, adding that the rapper was arrested on suspicion of robbery based on an ongoing investigation.

“YG has a performance scheduled at the Grammy’s on Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle… so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly,” Tacopina added in the statement.

It was previously announced that YG would take the stage at the Grammy Awards as part of a tribute to his late friend, who was fatally shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in March 2019.

At Hussle’s April 2019 funeral, YG paid his respects as he congratulated the artist on “his legacy and everything he did.”

In July 2019, police raided a Hollywood Hills home YG was renting, leading to the arrest of one occupant, KTLA reported following the rapper’s Friday arrest, noting that YG was not present at the time of the raid.

The raid was reportedly made in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 3 in Compton, involving a black Cadillac Escalade that was registered to YG, according to KTLA.

Addressing the incident at the time on Twitter, the rapper wrote: “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day.”

YG’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Compton Court.