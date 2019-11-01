YG Says ‘I Love Kehlani’ After Footage Surfaces of Rapper Cozying Up to Another Woman in LA

Image zoom YG, Kehlani Taylor Hill/WireImage

YG wants to make one thing clear: he loves Kehlani.

The 29-year-old rapper declared his love for the 24-year-old “Good Thing” singer after he was allegedly caught getting cozy with another woman in Los Angeles this week.

“I love Kehlani,” YG wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday. “I would never.”

YG’s statement comes after The Shade Room published footage of what appears to be the rapper having an up-close and personal conversation with a female fan outside of Poppy Nightclub in L.A.

In the video, the woman approaches what appears to be YG’s car and leans in. Eventually, the man, identified by fans as YG, opens the car door and the woman takes a seat on his lap.

Later on Thursday, reps for the rapper told The Shade Room that the impromptu rendezvous was “a drunken moment.”

“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani,” the statement said. “He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

Kehlani hasn’t commented on the incident, but seemingly deleted an Instagram photo of the pair that had been posted on Wednesday.

The duo confirmed their relationship in September at Kith’s New York Fashion Week show, where they walked in hand-in-hand. When reporters asked the “Gangsta” singer if their date night meant their relationship was “official,” Kehlani coyly confirmed the news by saying “Mhmm.”

After the show, the songstress shared a string of photos on Instagram of YG giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek, writing in the caption, “cats out the bag. 😘”

The relationship surprised some fans, as both Kehlani and YG welcomed babies this year with other people.

Kehlani welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi in March, who she shares with guitarist Javie Young-White. The new mother revealed that little Adeya was born at home, calling her first child her “angel.”

“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” Kehlani wrote alongside a photo of what appears to be baby blanket. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done.”

YG welcomed his second daughter, Vibe Jackson, with Catelyn Sparks in July; he and Catelyn also share 3-old-daughter Harmony.