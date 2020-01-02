Rapper YG Offers Apologies to LGBTQ Community: 'My Old Views on Life Was Ignorant'

Image zoom YG Prince Williams/Getty

YG is showing remorse for his “ignorant” views on sexuality and now he’s extending an apology to the LGBTQ community.

The “Big Bank” rapper shared his thoughts in a message posted to Twitter on New Year’s Day.

“It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant,” he wrote. “I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like I was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

YG, 29, didn’t elaborate on how he’d previously expressed those ignorant views, or even what prompted the apology. According to some fans on Twitter, his change of heart may have been spurred by his short-lived relationship with the musician Kehlani, who identifies as bisexual.

He’s just the latest artist to issue a public mea culpa. In December, Camila Cabello issued an apology to her fans after a Twitter account shared a series of tweets, believed to be from Cabello’s Tumblr, showing the singer using racially insensitive language.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello, 22, wrote on both Twitter and her Instagram Stories. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Cabello went on to explain that she previously apologized for her behavior and is apologizing again now.

“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

Cabello also shared that she’s grown a lot since the incident.

“I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before,” Cabello continued.

“Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” Cabello wrote, adding that she now uses her platform “to speak out about injustice and inequality.”

“I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart,” Cabello concluded.

The Tumblr, believed to be Cabello’s, has since been taken down.