Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charges for Alleged Involvement in Fatal Atlanta Shooting

Police announced Tuesday the musician is wanted on multiple charges following the December shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams

YFN Lucci (né Rayshawn Lamar Bennett) is wanted by police for murder, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, homicide investigators made a public plea for help in locating the 29-year-old rapper after two men were shot on Dec. 10 in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Bennett is wanted on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams," Police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Following a 911 call at around 5:20 p.m., officers discovered a mortally injured Adams in the middle of the street. He was taken to the Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Image zoom Rayshawn Lamar Bennett | Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Police Department

A second victim was shot in the abdomen, but he survived, the Atlanta Police Department confirms. The man, 32, arrived at Atlanta's Fire Station 14 by a private vehicle.

Authorities allege that the two shootings are likely connected. The investigation is ongoing.

YFN Lucci is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Image zoom YFN Lucci (né Rayshawn Lamar Bennett) | Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

A rep for Bennett could not immediately be found. Reps for Warner Records did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Two other suspects, aged 23, and 17, have been taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Police Department for their alleged involvement in the case.