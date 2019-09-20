DJ Duo Yellow Claw Pays for Longtime Fan's Wedding — Then Features the Couple in New Music Video

Yellow Claw members Jim Aasgier and Nizzle were looking for the real deal when it came to making the music video for their new single, “Let’s Get Married.”

Enter longtime Yellow Claw super-fan, Kristoffer Moore, and his now-wife, Biana, whose engagement and marriage celebrations were documented in the DJ duos’ new video for their single about love and life-long fans.

“The song — the whole project is an homage to our day-one fans,” Aasgier, 38, tells PEOPLE, explaining the idea behind the duo’s upcoming new album, Never Dies.

Fresh off the heels of their previous single “Baila Conmigo” Ft. Saweetie, INNA & Jenn Morel, and their track “Get Up” Feat. Kiddo, the musical pair are now celebrating the release of “Let’s Get Married,” which features Migos member Offset as well as Era Istrefi.

“Eight years ago, this song wouldn’t have made any sense. But we’re growing older, our fans are growing older — we have a lot of new fans but we also have a lot of our day-one fans that stick with us, and now they’re having families — it’s interesting, it’s that generation of fans that kind of rose with you,” the artist explains.

But for the love-themed music video, both Aasgier and Nizzle wanted to do more than just a “run of the mill” music video featuring themselves along with their collaborators — they wanted to show something real.

“We just want to promote the message of real people falling in love,” Aasgier says of deciding to make the music video about the milestone moments in Moore and Biana’s relationship journey.

Image zoom Kristoffer Moore and his wife, Biana, on their wedding day. Daan van Citters

The Yellow Claw member explains that his first interaction with Moore was via email more than eight years ago.

“He emailed our booking agency and they forwarded it to me,” he recalls, noting that the duo hadn’t “made it” in the U.S. yet and was still predominately performing in their native Holland. But flattered by the appreciation, the artist took Moore up on his idea to help create more of a “fan base” in the New York area where he lived.

“He actually started promoting us and getting people excited about us,” Aasgier explains saying that after the super-fan attended one of their first New York shows, the duo kept in touch with him and built a real relationship with him over time.

Years later, as Aasgier and Nizzle began work on their new single, Moore told the artist that he was preparing to propose to his girlfriend, whom he successfully — over the years — had turned into a fellow Yellow Claw fan.

“It was just too much of a beautiful coincidence altogether,” the DJ says.

And as they say, the rest was history.

In March, after chatting with the New Yorker, the duo paid for the fan and his girlfriend to fly to Bangkok for one of their shows. There, the nervous 33-year-old proposed to his now-wife, 29, onstage in front of thousands of people.

Moved by the couple’s relationship and their hardcore fan dedication over the years, the music duo offered to pay for Moore’s entire wedding with the budget they had for the music video — deciding to use the content from the wild engagement and the pair’s wedding for the main concept of the video.

Image zoom Kristoffer Moore and his parents. Daan van Citters

Image zoom Biana Moore and her parents. Daan van Citters

Months later, Moore and his bride exchanged vows in an intimate summer ceremony that is documented in the video, along with footage from the engagement, where the two can be seen enjoying their life-changing moments with close family, friends and the Yellow Claw pair.

Wanting the video to be more documentary style, the duo also included footage from the couple’s day-to-day lives, their upbringings, momentous events leading up to the wedding, as well as single interviews with Biana and Moore and touching testimonies with the couple’s parents.

“These people are real. We didn’t cast these people,” he says of the couple and their family and friends. “I’m glad we have a mixture of religious and ethnicities and in our minds — that is America. That sounds crazy but that is how I envisioned America.”

He continues, “It’s unfortunate — a lot of stuff I keep seeing on TV and in the news lately — I am just glad we can put out this positive body of work.”

Image zoom Yellow Claw djing at the couple's wedding.

Image zoom

When asked what the best part of making the project was, Aasgier says it was just the fate of it all.

“My favorite part is how well this fell together — it wasn’t planned and somehow, all along, it just had to be — we just had to do it,” he says. “Kristoffer and his family just having such a beautiful family background — I don’t know, the whole project just seems kind of blessed.”

Also in the video, Moore shows off his Yellow Claw tattoo — a special body art that thousands of the group’s fans have — which pays homage to the music duo. The tat signifies the permanence of their fans and serves as the inspiration behind the upcoming album’s Never Dies title.

But whether the “Let’s Get Married” single is a chart-topping hit or not, it’s the fans’ appreciation of the work that means the most to the Dutch pair.

“The numbers don’t even matter,” Aasgier says. “I just know that a group of people are gonna love it and that’s all matters.”

Yellow Claw’s Never Dies album is set to be released this fall as the group performs upcoming shows at EDC Orlando and Ade Dance Festival in Amsterdam.