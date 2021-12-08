Yael Cohen Asks for Joint Custody of 3 Kids as She Responds to Scooter Braun's Divorce Filing

Scooter Braun filed for divorce in July from Yael Cohen after seven years of marriage

Yael Cohen has submitted a response to the divorce papers her estranged husband Scooter Braun filed in July, just days after the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Cohen, 35, cited irreconcilable differences as cause for the split, though a date of separation was listed as TBD, according to documents filed on Dec. 3 and obtained by PEOPLE.

The F— Cancer founder and CEO requested joint legal and physical custody of the three children—Jagger Joseph, 6, Levi Magnus, 5, and Hart Violet, 3— she shares with Braun, 40. (TMZ reported in July that Braun requested joint custody of their kids as well.)

Cohen also requested spousal support from the music manager, as well as an end to the court's ability to award him support. She also asked he pay her attorney's fees.

Braun filed for divorce from Cohen in July, seven years after they tied the knot in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada following a January 2014 engagement.

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair was dedicating to co-parenting peacefully for the sake of their children.

"They're both heartbroken. They realized they were not going to be able to fix things and they decided to move ahead with the divorce," the insider said. "They're committed to keeping things amicable for the kids. They don't want to have a messy divorce."

Cohen publicly defended Braun in summer 2019 after Taylor Swift slammed him for alleged "incessant, manipulative bullying" after he purchased her musical catalog.

"I found that people who have a foundation of family — whether it be with the family they make with their friends, the family they start, or the family they already had — they're able to sustain a lot better because that's what really matters," Braun said, later adding, "I don't think I actually figured it out until I met my wife Yael."