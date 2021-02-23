Xzibit's Wife Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Reports

Krista filed for divorce from the rapper and actor, born Alvin Joiner, on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court

Xzibit and wife Krista Joiner are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

Krista filed for divorce from the rapper and actor, born Alvin Joiner, on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reports. The two wed on Nov. 29, 2014, hours before the former host of MTV's Pimp My Ride, 46, was arrested in Laguna Beach, California, for two counts of DUI, per ABC News. The Blast reports he pleaded guilty, served three years of probation and completed an alcohol education class before the case was closed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the course of their relationship, the Joiners welcomed two sons together, Xavier and Gatlyn. Xavier died in May 2008, days after his premature birth. Their second son, Gatlyn, was born in June 2010 and is now 10.

Child support and custody arrangements, as well as the cause listed for the divorce, remain unknown at this time.

Image zoom Krista Joiner and Xzibit | Credit: Barry King/Getty

A rep for Xzibit did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The "What's the Difference" hitmaker is also dad to Tremayne Marcell (known professionally as Tre Capital) whom he welcomed in 1995.

Neither Xzibit nor Krista have yet made a public statement regarding their split.