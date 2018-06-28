XXXTentacion's Music Video for 'SAD!' Released One Day After Fans Gathered at Memorial Service

Ten days after XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a suspected robbery, his music continues to live on.

The official music video for the rapper’s song “SAD!” was released Thursday morning. The single climbed to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 following his death, jumping from the No. 52 slot, making him the first artist to top the chart posthumously in a lead role since The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997, according to Billboard.

In the video, XXXTentacion attends the funeral of his old self, becoming shocked when the body rises from the coffin and engages in a fight between the two versions of himself.

The musician’s team announced the release with a simple message on his Instagram story: “SAD! music video tomorrow. Thursday 9 am EST.”

The music video for "Sad!" by @xxxtentacion drops tomorrow at 9AM EST.

The music video dropped one day after fans gathered for XXXTentacion (né Jahseh Onfroy)’s memorial service at the Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, the open-casket viewing showed the late rapper “dressed in a blue denim jacket under soft lighting, laid in a dark polished coffin at center stage, surrounded by a spray of black flowers with metallic accents.”

The Florida native was just 20 and at the height of public recognition, both for his top-charting albums as well as the allegations of domestic abuse filed against him. A few months earlier, the rapper’s court-ordered house arrest had been lifted as he awaited trial on multiple felony counts after being charged with beating his pregnant girlfriend.

He also sparked controversy with his music, notably in his September 2017 music video for his hit song, “Look at Me,” which depicted him lynching a young white boy.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office last week, PEOPLE confirmed. Detention records show he was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, along with driving without a valid license and a probation violation for theft of a car.

Williams faced court Thursday where he was represented by a public defender but did not address the court. The judge ordered he be held without bond.

“Homicide detectives are seeking additional suspects,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation continues. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Authorities did not comment on a suspected motive.