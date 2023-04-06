3 Men Convicted of XXXTentacion's 2018 Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison

The men will have no option of parole or early release for good behavior, NBC Miami reports

By
Published on April 6, 2023 04:55 PM
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
XXXtentacion. Photo: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Three men who were previously found guilty of murdering rapper XXXTentacion have been sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, Michael Boatwright, 28, Trayvon Newsome, 24, and Dedrick Williams, 26, were sentenced to life in prison by Judge Michael Usan in a Florida courtroom for orchestrating the 20-year-old rapper's killing during a June 2018 robbery.

Soloman Sobande, the rapper's manager read a statement on behalf of the family during the sentencing, according to NBC Miami.

"This is a loss we will never truly recover from," Sobande said, per the outlet. "We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father."

The three men will have no option of parole or early release for good behavior, the outlet reports.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome
Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome. AP/Shutterstock

Robert Allen, the fourth man arrested for the murder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and accepted a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation, CBS Miami reports. He is yet to be sentenced.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was trying to exit a motorsports store in Florida's Deerfield Beach neighborhood five years ago when his BMW was blocked by an SUV.

A passenger riding with the rapper apparently fled the scene after they were confronted by Boatwright and Newsom, who shot XXXTentacion and robbed him of a Louis Vuitton bag filled with $50,000 in cash.

Boatwright fired the shot that killed the "Look at Me!" performer while Newsom was the other gunman, prosecutors said. Williams, who apparently organized the murder, was noted to be driving the getaway car.

According to the New York Times, the jury made the decision to find the men guilty partly based on testimony from Allen, who was also at the scene.

RELATED VIDEO: XXXTentacion's Impromptu Memorial Shut Down by Police as Crowd Turns to Chaos

Other evidence provided included the store's surveillance footage of two men apparently watching XXXTentacion, mobile data confirming their location and use of the SUV as well as video footage of them flaunting the cash shortly after the murder.

The jury reportedly reviewed over 1,000 text messages as well as footage from the defendants' phones, which included a photo of a news story about the incident, throughout the week of deliberations. While Boatwright, Newsome and Williams were tried together, jurors were instructed to make separate decisions on each of their guilty or innocent statuses.

The three men's defense lawyers reportedly "argued that DNA evidence failed to link them to the shooting," according to NYT. Their team also said Allen was an unreliable witness due to past felony convictions and attempted to link XXXTentacion's murder to his beef with rapper Drake, who was previously dismissed from giving a deposition.

"Plans hatched in hell do not have angels for witnesses," said lead prosecutor Pascale Achille, following closing arguments, per the Associated Press.

Related Articles
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
Three Men Face Life in Prison for XXXTentacion's 2018 Murder After Guilty Verdict
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Testifies, Says He Had Doubts About Confronting Rapper
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 More Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty of Rape: Reports
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Tied to Donald Trump's Indictment
Michael Jordan; James Jordan
All About Michael Jordan's Parents, Deloris and James R. Jordan, Sr.
James Timothy Norman
'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Star James 'Tim' Norman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Arranging Nephew's Murder
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
All the Ups and Downs of the 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Cast  
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)
Fla. Judge Formally Sentences Parkland School Shooter to Life in Prison with No Possibility for Parole
Ahmaud Arbery
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Jury Rejects Death Penalty for Parkland School Shooter, Who Gets Sentenced to Life Without Parole
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Parkland Survivor Recounts Terror During Penalty Phase of Shooter's Trial: 'No Way to Protect Ourselves'